HTU Welcomes 3,891 Students as VC Pushes AI Literacy and Green Campus Agenda

Ho Technical University (HTU) formally admitted 3,891 new students at its 33rd Matriculation Ceremony on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the G.M. Afeti Auditorium in Ho, with Vice-Chancellor Professor Ben Q. Honyenuga urging the incoming cohort to embrace artificial intelligence literacy, environmental responsibility, and entrepreneurial thinking as core competencies for survival in the modern economy.

The intake comprises 2,321 males and 1,538 females, drawn from 5,677 applicants. The cohort includes undergraduate, postgraduate, and Higher National Diploma (HND) students, as well as two students with physical disabilities, which the university said underscored its commitment to accessible, inclusive education. The ceremony ran in two sessions, covering all seven faculties and schools including applied sciences and technology, engineering, art and design, the built and natural environment, applied social sciences, the HTU Business School, and the School of Graduate Studies.

Registrar Dr Christopher K. Amehoe administered the matriculation oath before Prof. Honyenuga formally declared the students members of the university community.

Addressing the new students, Prof. Honyenuga described matriculation not as a ceremonial formality but as the beginning of a binding academic commitment, calling on freshers to guard their integrity, attend classes consistently, and treat the university’s rules as non-negotiable. He spoke at length on HTU’s rising international standing, noting that the Times Higher Education World University Rankings (2025) placed the institution among the top five universities in Ghana, while EduRank (2025) ranked it the best technical university in the country. On sustainability, the Green Metric World University Rankings (2025) positioned HTU first in Ghana and second in West Africa, a distinction the VC tied directly to student behaviour on campus.

“Saving the environment is saving human health,” he told students, encouraging them to eliminate single-use plastics, carry reusable containers, and respect the university’s green infrastructure.

On the digital front, Prof. Honyenuga was direct: technology fluency is no longer optional. He said HTU’s learning management system had been embedded into teaching to develop students as responsible digital citizens, and stressed that those who leave university without competency in automation, data, and artificial intelligence would enter a labour market they were not equipped to compete in.

Student representatives from both sessions, Miss Virginia Elikplim Senayah of the Faculty of Art and Design and Miss Alice Sefenu of the HTU Business School, pledged on behalf of their peers to uphold university regulations while holding the institution to its commitments on quality teaching and career support.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Christopher Mensah, deans, directors, and heads of departments attended the ceremony, which formally launched the 2025/2026 academic year for HTU’s newest members.