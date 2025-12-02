HR Institute Confers Chartered Status on 304 Professionals

The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana (CIHRM) held its 15th Conferral and 19th Graduation ceremony in Accra on Friday, November 28, 2025, conferring Chartered status on 25 new members and graduating 279 Associate members in the second batch of credentials awarded this year.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Francis Eduku, Chief Executive Officer of CIHRM, announced that the latest cohort pushes the institute’s Chartered Human Resource Management Practitioners from 399 in 2024 to 452 by the end of 2025. The Associate Member count rises from 2,237 to 2,686 over the same period.

“Today, we are conferring a Chartered Human Resource Management Practitioner status on 25 students who have completed the Level Four program, and 279 Level Three students who successfully passed their exams will also join our noble Institute as Associate Members,” Eduku said.

The CEO emphasized CIHRM’s commitment to elevating member competencies through strategic partnerships with global professional bodies. He highlighted an October 2025 agreement with the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), one of the world’s largest HR professional organizations based in the United States.

Under the partnership terms, CIHRM members in good standing access SHRM resources at substantially reduced rates compared to non members. While standard SHRM global membership costs 118 US dollars annually, CIHRM members pay just 10 US dollars, representing a savings of 108 US dollars. The institute negotiated a special three year subscription priced at 30 US dollars for its members, versus 354 US dollars for those outside the CIHRM network.

Eduku urged all members to take advantage of the discounted arrangement before it expires on January 31, 2026, noting the access provides cutting edge toolkits, templates, checklists, manuals, policies, procedures, and research materials.

Mrs. Florence Hutchful, President of CIHRM, challenged newly credentialed HR practitioners to model discipline and professionalism, with particular emphasis on punctuality. She described chronic lateness as a critical national challenge affecting organizational efficiency and economic productivity.

“Lack of order, and in particular, the widespread disregard for time, has resulted in chronic lateness. It is the next major challenge we must confront as a nation, second only to the menace of galamsey, if we are to make appreciable progress in national development,” Hutchful stated.

She appealed to new Chartered Members and Associate Members to commit to transformative habits by showing up on time, describing punctuality as one of the simplest methods for building credibility and influence within organizations.

The ceremony’s guest speaker, Dr. Irene Stella Agyenim Boateng, Vice Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, addressed the theme “Unlocking HR Excellence: The Role of the New HR Practitioner.” She emphasized that contemporary organizations undergo dramatic shifts requiring HR practitioners to demonstrate greater adaptability and responsiveness.

“Unlocking HR excellence in today’s dynamic workplace begins with adaptability, agility, and swift response to both internal and external stimuli. The workplace is no longer static; globalization, technology, employee sophistication, community scrutiny, and shareholder anticipation are constantly reshaping it,” Agyenim Boateng explained.

She advised the newly credentialed practitioners to create organizational value by empowering employees, shaping organizational strategies, anticipating disruptions, and pivoting with resilience when market conditions shift.

The Society for Human Resource Management operates as a professional association serving nearly 340,000 members across 180 countries, providing research, certification programs, and policy advocacy for workforce development issues.

The ceremony drew attendance from Mrs. Dorothy Asare, Vice President of CIHRM, Dr. Edward Kwapong, Immediate Past President, Mrs. Anita Nanfuri, Chairperson of the Professional Certification Board, along with council members Mrs. Dora Siaw Lartey and Mrs. Louise Agyeman Barning, certification board members, resource persons, and Level Four program supervisors.