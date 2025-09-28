How young Derrick Abaitey @konnectedminds is impacting and changing lives through podcasting

Derrick Abaitey, the Chief Executive Officer of Konnected Minds Podcast, is actively involved in initiatives aimed at touching the lives of vulnerable individuals through his Konnected Minds podcast platform.

Currently the leading podcast in Ghana, Derrick Abaitey often hosts popular figures in the Ghanaian society and beyond, who have once been in the trenches but have now become astute persons in society.

Having moved from the UK to Ghana a few years ago, Abaitey started his Konnected Minds podcast as a need to change the behaviours of the ordinary Ghanaian, impact their lives positively, unlock their potential, and achieve their goals.

Having interviewed respected personalities, including Honorable Kennedy Agyapong, Dr Daniel McKorley, Ice Prince, to mention a few, Abaitey’s work often involves leveraging his platform to discuss topics that empower individuals, such as mental resilience, financial literacy, and skill development, which are particularly beneficial for the ordinary person and recognising that true empowerment involves addressing both internal and external factors.

Through the Konnected Minds podcast, Derrick addresses a wide range of topics pertinent to personal development, including strategies for overcoming adversity, building self-confidence, and developing practical skills. These discussions are designed to resonate with a diverse audience, including those who may be experiencing economic hardship, social isolation, or other forms of setbacks.

It doesn’t end there, Derrick recently hosted his maiden “Success Code” event at the British Council in Accra, which focused more on wealth and Influence. The Konnected Minds “Success Code” #KonnectedMindsLive event explored the principles and mindset for achieving success in life and business.

By sharing stories of resilience and providing actionable advice, Abaitey aims to empower listeners to take control of their lives and pursue their aspirations.

Stream the highly respected “Konnnected Minds” podcast from below.