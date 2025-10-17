How to Survive Law School: My Honest Reflections by Joyce Angela Asiedu, Esq.

Law school is not for the faint-hearted. It’s tough, demanding, and at times, emotionally draining. There were days I questioned my decision to study law, wondering if the endless readings, case summaries, and practical exercises would ever end. But looking back now, I realize that every challenge, late night, and quiet moment of doubt was preparing me for something greater.

Having recently been called to the Bar, I can say this with certainty, surviving law school isn’t just about intelligence; it’s about discipline, commitment, and balance.

Here are a few lessons I picked up along the way.

1. Manage Your Time Like It’s Gold

Law school will test your ability to plan. Between lectures, assignments, internships, and revision, time often feels like it’s never enough. I learned early on that organization was key, I made a daily study plan and stuck to it as best as I could.

You can’t read everything, so don’t try to. Focus on understanding the core principles and apply your energy where it matters most.

2. Don’t Just Memorize , Understand the Law

In my early days, I tried memorizing cases word for word. It didn’t take long to realize that understanding was far more powerful than reciting. The law isn’t a memory contest , it’s about logic and reasoning. Once you grasp why a court decided a case the way it did, you begin to think like a lawyer, not just a student.

3. Take Internships Seriously

Internships are not just requirements; they are opportunities. During my time at the High Court (Land Division), I observed how judge analyzed arguments and how lawyers structured their cases. I asked questions, took notes, and watched how theory translated into practice.

Those experiences grounded my learning and helped me connect the dots between the classroom and the courtroom.

4. Build a Network, Not Just Contacts

Law school can be competitive, but don’t go through it alone. The friends you make will become your future colleagues, partners, or even opposing counsel one day. Share notes, discuss concepts, and support each other. Genuine relationships will carry you further than competition ever will.

5. Protect Your Mental and Physical Health

There were times I felt overwhelmed, balancing study pressure, personal responsibilities, and fatigue. What helped was taking deliberate breaks. Sometimes I’d simply step away, rest, and return with a clearer mind. Law school rewards consistency, not burnout.

6. Keep Your Purpose in Sight

It’s easy to lose yourself in the daily grind, the deadlines, the readings, the exams. But you must never forget why you started. For me, it was the desire to contribute meaningfully to justice and public service. That sense of purpose kept me grounded through the difficult moments.

Final Thoughts

Law school will humble you, strengthen you, and shape you. It’s not just an academic pursuit, it’s a journey of personal transformation. You’ll fail at times, you’ll doubt yourself, but you’ll also grow in ways you never imagined.

And when the day finally comes, when you put on that wig and gown, you’ll realize it was all worth it. Every late night, every tough exam, every small victory. Because in the end, you didn’t just survive law school. You became the lawyer you were meant to be.