If you’re looking to bet on football in Ghana, this comprehensive guide will help you make your first bet. Follow it step-by-step as you go from understanding the core basics of football betting, choosing a competition, live or pre-match betting, and the type of bet to place.

Is Betting in Ghana Allowed?

Yes! Online betting on football or any other sport has been legal in Ghana since 2006, according to the Gaming Act of 2006.

Step 1: Where to Bet?

You can wager on football at Helabet. Among the other online sportsbooks, it stands out as a major African brand operating in multiple countries across the continent, namely Ghana, Kenya and Nigeria, to name a few. Helabet is endorsed by GhanaSoccernet, the major Ghanaian local football website.

Step 2: How to Create a Sportsbook Account?

You can register at Helabet in four ways:

by phone — you’ll need a phone number from a Ghanaian operator at hand to receive the confirmation SMS;

— you’ll need a phone number from a Ghanaian operator at hand to receive the confirmation SMS; through one-click option — here you only need to choose your country (Ghana) and the main wallet currency (GHS preferred). The account setup can be postponed for later;

— here you only need to choose your country (Ghana) and the main wallet currency (GHS preferred). The account setup can be postponed for later; via social networks and messengers — Telegram and Google accounts supported at the time;

— Telegram and Google accounts supported at the time; by email — requires any email where you can receive confirmation

You can access the social network and email registration options on desktop only via the Registration menu at the bottom of the page! On the mobile browser version, all four are enabled by default. The app allows one-click, phone and email registration.

Step 3: How to Deposit to an Online Bookmaker in Ghana?

You can instantly deposit on Helabet in Ghanaian cedis without fees via mobile money:

MTN Kuchinga;

Vodafone;

Tigo;

Airtel Tigo;

Airtel Money.

Deposits in cedis or other currencies can also be made via

E-wallets:

Perfect Money;

Much Better;

Cryptocurrencies:

Ethereum;

XRP;

Step 4: How to Choose a Football Match for Betting?

Decide whether you want to go for pre-match betting or live betting. Pre-match is more about preliminary analysis of both sides. Live is about feeling the nerve of the game, anticipation and quick decisions.

Start with betting on the football league you’re more familiar with. For most Ghanaians, it’s the English Premier League. But at Helabet you can also bet on international competitions like the Champions League or the Africa Cup of Nations. As well as major and minor national leagues across the world.

Choose the fixture you wish to bet on and explore the betting markets available. The basic bet types that are excellent to start with are:

Moneyline (1X2) — home team win (1), draw (X) or away team win (2);

— home team win (1), draw (X) or away team win (2); Both Teams to Score (BTTS) — prediction of both teams netting over a certain number of goals together. For example, results like 3:1 or 2:2 both qualify if the wager was on Over 3.5 goals;

— prediction of both teams netting over a certain number of goals together. For example, results like 3:1 or 2:2 both qualify if the wager was on Over 3.5 goals; Double Chance — a less risky variation of Moneyline that allows choosing any two outcomes out of three.

But mind the odds first!

Step 5: What Factors Determine Whether to Bet or Not?

There are 10 most important things to assess:

are the odds worth betting;

home advantage;

who is the match favourite;

motivation;

previous match results for each team in the current season;

historical match results between the teams;

current league standings;

injured and unavailable players;

match day weather;

the referee.

Step 6: How to Find the Best Football Odds?

Look at the two main factors first:

The true probability of a certain football match outcome. Odds reflect the likelihood of a certain event according to the bookmaker’s analysis. But that analysis can and will deviate from reality at times. There are strategies that allow one to spot these discrepancies between the bookie’s odds and reality and take advantage of them. But they require thorough research and knowledge of both teams in the matchup — no magic pill here.

Sportsbook margin. This is the guaranteed profit an online sportsbook takes from every bet of yours — they have to earn somehow, right? You want it as low as possible, but by betting industry standards, a margin below 6% or lower is considered fair, so avoid betting on events with a higher margin. You can figure out the margin using an online calculator.

There are more factors to consider, but you need to have a certain experience to spot and take advantage of them.

Step 7: How to Place a Wager?

Choose the betting market of the football match you’ve decided on and click it. Enter the stake amount and click confirm. Congratulations on your first bet! Now wait for it to resolve, or add more to your bet slip.

FAQ

How to Bet on the Ghana Premier League?

As of December 4, 2025, there is no legal way to bet on GPL or any other domestic football competitions in Ghana. All because of GFA President Kurt Okraku’s directive of August 12, 2025, aimed at combating match fixing and protecting the integrity of Ghanaian football. So all wagering on Ghanaian football teams is suspended at Helabet until further notice.

How to Tell the Real Helabet From Fake?

Only Helabet.com is the real Helabet for Ghana at the moment. Any others pretending to be the one are impostors. We will make updates if we launch a website on a dedicated domain for Ghana.

Can I Bet on Multiple Football Events at Once?

Yes, you can place as many bets as your bankroll allows. You can even combine them into a parlay bet for even better odds.

Does Helabet Have a Betting App?

Helabet offers an Android app for mobile bettors in Ghana. No iOS app yet.

What do numbers in odds like 1.35 or 8.15 mean?

The numbers in odds reflect the implied probability of an outcome according to the sportsbook’s own analysis. For example, the odds of 1.35 reflect a 74.1% chance of an outcome. Since the chance is so high, the potential winnings will be lower — 35 cedis for any 100 wagered (stake multiplied by the odds).

8.15 reflects a 12.3% implied probability. So the potential winnings are 815 cedis for every 100 wagered. But the chance is low.

You can deduct the implied chances of the odds playing out before betting via the odds converter.

