How Ghana’s Small Businesses Are Reshaping Economic Growth

In the bustling markets of Accra and manufacturing hubs across Ghana, a quiet revolution is underway. Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are emerging as the driving force behind Ghana’s economic transformation, contributing to employment, innovation, and inclusive growth in ways that challenge traditional development models.

The numbers tell a compelling story of economic democratization. Over 90 percent of business enterprises in Ghana are SMEs, forming around 80 percent of the total employment and accounting for some 60 percent of the country’s GDP. This concentration of economic activity in small-scale enterprises represents a fundamental shift from the large-scale industrial model that dominated post-independence development thinking.

Ghana’s MSME sector spans diverse industries, from traditional agriculture and agro-processing to retail, manufacturing, and increasingly sophisticated service sectors. Many remain informal, family-owned operations constrained by limited resources, yet they demonstrate remarkable resilience and adaptability in navigating economic challenges while serving local markets and communities.

The Government of Ghana has recognized this potential through comprehensive policy frameworks designed to formalize and strengthen the MSME ecosystem. The Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), established under Act 1043 of Parliament, serves as the primary institutional vehicle for supporting entrepreneurship development, innovation promotion, and inclusive economic growth.

Recent data reveals the scale of government commitment to MSME development. In 2023, the Ghana Jobs and Skills Project and the Ghana Economic Transformation Project granted $8.3 million to SMEs as part of the Ghana Enterprises Agency’s YouStart program, placing Ghana fourth in West Africa for startup investments. This funding represents more than financial support; it signals recognition that small businesses are essential to achieving national development objectives.

The entrepreneurial agenda driving MSME development encompasses five strategic priorities that align with global best practices while addressing local challenges. Simplifying business processes and regulations removes bureaucratic barriers that historically prevented formalization. Supporting innovation and digital transformation enables businesses to compete in modern markets. Expanding access to finance and markets addresses critical constraints on growth. Building human capital and skills ensures sustainability. Promoting inclusivity ensures that marginalized groups, including women and persons with disabilities, can participate fully in economic opportunities.

Digital transformation initiatives are particularly significant for MSME development in Ghana. A $3 million three-year programme (2024-2027), supported by the European Union through the United Nations Joint SDG Fund’s Digital High-Impact Track, is expected to boost the productivity of approximately 25,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. This comprehensive approach recognizes that digitalization is not optional for modern business competitiveness but essential for accessing markets, managing operations, and scaling growth.

However, significant challenges persist in realizing the full potential of Ghana’s MSME sector. Access to finance remains the most critical constraint, with traditional banking systems often unsuited to serving small enterprises lacking formal financial records or collateral. In Ghana, the current supply for SME financing is $2.7 billion as opposed to $4.9 billion in demand, creating a substantial financing gap that limits business growth and formalization.

The financing challenge is compounded by structural factors that make MSME lending inherently risky for traditional financial institutions. Key barriers include lack of collateral, absence of auditable performance track records, unverified data, and financial literacy gaps, while prohibitively high interest rates stood at 27.04 percent as of December 2024 with short loan tenors typically under three years.

These constraints have sparked innovation in alternative financing mechanisms and support systems. The combination of government programs, development partner initiatives, and emerging fintech solutions creates a more diverse financing ecosystem that better serves MSME needs. However, scaling these alternatives to meet demand remains an ongoing challenge requiring continued policy attention and private sector engagement.

The COVID-19 pandemic provided both challenges and opportunities for demonstrating MSME resilience and the importance of targeted support. In Ghana, 373 small- and medium-sized enterprises from 15 regions received $5 million from the Ghana Economic Transformation Project to support their recovery from the COVID-19 crisis, with 93 percent showing improved performance four months after receiving grants. This success demonstrates the effectiveness of well-designed support programs in enabling rapid business recovery and adaptation.

Women entrepreneurs represent a particularly significant component of Ghana’s MSME transformation story. The entrepreneurial agenda explicitly prioritizes gender equality through targeted programs and inclusive policies that recognize women’s central role in small-scale economic activities. This focus aligns with Sustainable Development Goal 5 while addressing historical inequities that limited women’s economic participation.

The agricultural sector, where many MSMEs operate, presents unique opportunities for value addition and market integration. Agro-processing enterprises can transform raw agricultural products into higher-value goods while creating employment and improving farmer incomes. However, these businesses require specialized support in areas such as quality standards, market access, and technology adoption to compete effectively in domestic and export markets.

Regional integration initiatives, including the African Continental Free Trade Area, create new opportunities for MSME growth by expanding market access beyond national boundaries. However, realizing these opportunities requires businesses to meet international quality standards, navigate complex trade procedures, and compete with established regional players. Support systems must evolve to help MSMEs capitalize on these expanded market opportunities.

The technology sector represents perhaps the most dynamic area of MSME growth, with digital startups and tech-enabled services creating new business models and employment opportunities. Ghana’s growing reputation as a regional technology hub attracts investment and talent while creating ecosystem effects that benefit broader MSME development through improved digital infrastructure and services.

Skills development remains crucial for sustaining MSME growth as businesses become more sophisticated and markets more competitive. The entrepreneurial agenda emphasizes human capital development through training programs, technical assistance, and knowledge-sharing platforms that connect entrepreneurs with mentors, investors, and market opportunities.

Looking ahead, the success of Ghana’s MSME transformation depends on maintaining policy coherence across multiple government agencies and development partners. The Ghana Enterprises Agency must coordinate effectively with institutions such as the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme and the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre to deliver integrated support that addresses the full spectrum of business needs.

The institutionalization of entrepreneurship support requires not just funding but also regulatory frameworks that balance business promotion with consumer protection and environmental sustainability. As MSMEs grow and formalize, they must meet higher standards for labor practices, environmental compliance, and tax obligations while maintaining the flexibility and innovation that characterize successful small businesses.

Climate change presents both challenges and opportunities for MSME development. Green MSMEs face particular financing challenges as financial institutions remain apprehensive about lending to environmentally focused businesses despite their potential for sustainable development. However, the transition to sustainable business practices also creates new market opportunities for enterprises that can provide environmentally friendly products and services.

The ultimate measure of MSME transformation success will be whether small businesses can achieve sustainable growth while contributing to broader development objectives including poverty reduction, employment creation, and inclusive economic growth. Early indicators suggest significant potential, but realizing this potential requires sustained commitment to policy implementation, continued investment in support systems, and adaptation to evolving economic conditions.

Ghana’s experience with MSME development offers valuable lessons for other developing economies seeking to harness the potential of small businesses for national transformation. The combination of supportive policy frameworks, targeted financing mechanisms, and comprehensive business development services creates an enabling environment that allows entrepreneurial energy to flourish while addressing market failures that constrain growth.

As Ghana continues its economic transformation journey, MSMEs will likely play an increasingly central role in achieving development objectives. The entrepreneurial agenda provides a roadmap for this transformation, but success ultimately depends on the ability of thousands of individual entrepreneurs to seize opportunities, overcome challenges, and build businesses that create value for themselves, their communities, and the nation.