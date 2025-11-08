How Apostle Amoako Attah Stopped Captain Smart from Marrying the Wrong Woman

Renowned broadcaster and host of Maakye on Onua FM, Captain Smart, has opened up about a personal encounter that revealed to him the spiritual power of Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder and Leader of Parliament Chapel International (PCI).

Speaking during his morning show, Captain Smart recounted an incident that took place in 2016 when he took his mother and a lady he was courting to Apostle Amoako Attah’s church.

According to him, the experience was a life-changing moment that taught him the importance of heeding parental advice and spiritual direction.

“I took my mother to Apostle Francis Amoako Attah. We went together with a lady,” he said.

“The day before, her dress for church was not in good condition, so I took her out to buy a new one. On Sunday, we all went to church together, but my mother wasn’t smiling as we drove to the church. When I asked if she was okay, she just answered flatly.”

Captain Smart said he had fallen in love with the lady and was hoping to introduce her to Apostle Amoako Attah for approval before taking any further steps although he had already tasted her.

“To me, I had found a wife; before my eyes, she was beautiful,” he recounted.

When they arrived at Parliament Chapel International, they were welcomed by an usher named Vivian. “She said the lady with me couldn’t sit in front, but I insisted and sat with her. My mother was also given a seat at the front, but she refused to sit with us,” he narrated.

The broadcaster recalled that he went to the service with fellow presenter Kwamena Idan, who carried a Ghana flag.

“Apostle prayed over the flag and asked me to wrap it around my neck and face. As he prayed, the flag was about to fall, and the lady tried to come forward to hold it. Apostle immediately stopped her, saying, ‘Madam, sit down.’ Then he asked, ‘Who is this one too, and where is she from?’”

After the service, Captain Smart and his mother were invited into Apostle Amoako Attah’s office, where a surprising revelation unfolded.

He said, when he got to his office, Apostle Amoako Attah turned to him and gave a stern warning before his mother entered. “He told me that if I ever came to his church again with that lady, I would cease to be his son,” Captain Smart said.

“When my mother got there, Apostle said the seat he was sitting on that day was given to him by my mother. He said, sometime ago, he was involved in a plane crash and everyone on board died except him — and that it was my mother who helped and protected him spiritually,” Captain Smart narrated.

According to him, his mother also spoke in agreement, telling him that if they would leave the church premises in the company of the lady, she would not sit in his car. “I knew then that something was wrong somewhere. The lady later told me she felt my mother didn’t like her, and I told her maybe she was right, so she should go back,” he revealed.

Captain Smart concluded his account by advising listeners to respect the wisdom and counsel of their parents. “The angels before us are our mothers and fathers, so we must always listen to their advice and direction,” he said.