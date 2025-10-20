Houthi Rebels Detain Twenty UN Staff in Sanaa

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels detained 20 United Nations employees on Sunday, October 19, in what marks an escalating crackdown against international aid operations across Yemen. The detentions occurred at a UN facility in Sanaa’s Hada neighbourhood, just one day after the rebels raided another UN installation in the capital, signalling intensified pressure on humanitarian organizations attempting to operate in rebel-controlled areas.

Jean Alam, spokesman for the UN resident coordinator for Yemen, confirmed the detention involved five Yemeni staff members and 15 international employees. Authorities subsequently released 11 additional staffers after questioning, though the circumstances surrounding their release remain unclear. The UN has stated it is in direct contact with the Houthis and other parties to resolve the situation, end all detentions, and restore full operational control over its facilities in Sanaa.

An unnamed UN official reported that rebels confiscated all communications equipment from the facility, including mobile phones, computer servers, and networking devices. The detained employees represent multiple UN agencies, including the World Food Program, UNICEF, and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. Such personnel typically manage critical humanitarian assistance to Yemen’s civilian population, which faces one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

The recent detentions extend a long-running pattern of Houthi actions against UN and international organizations operating in rebel-held territories. Over 50 UN staff members have been detained across multiple operations since the campaign intensified, with documented cases spanning Sanaa, Hodeidah, and Saada province. The rebels have repeatedly accused detained UN and international workers of espionage activities, allegations the UN has consistently and firmly denied as unfounded.

A particularly concerning development occurred earlier this year when a World Food Program worker died while in Houthi detention in Saada province, raising international concern about conditions in detention facilities. In response to the escalating situation, the UN suspended operations in Saada province in January and relocated its senior humanitarian coordinator from Sanaa to Aden, where the internationally recognized government maintains its headquarters.

The detentions reflect broader tensions between the Houthis and the international community regarding humanitarian access and operational independence in Yemen. Military analysts have suggested the rebel actions may reflect strategic calculations regarding leverage in ongoing regional disputes, though Houthi representatives have maintained their focus on alleged security threats posed by international personnel.