Housing Deputy Minister Tells Manufacturers to Tap 24-Hour Economy

Deputy Minister for Works and Housing Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui has called on Ghanaian manufacturers to actively explore the government’s 24-Hour Economy Policy, describing round-the-clock operations as a pathway to stronger productivity, greater investor confidence, and a sharper competitive edge for local industry.

She made the call while serving as guest of honour at the official launch of EcoGlass Limited, a Ghanaian-owned glass processing and aluminium fabrication company, held at its facility off the Adenta-Aviation Road in Accra on Friday, March 27, 2026.

“I urge and commend EcoGlass to operate within government’s 24-hour economy framework. While not all businesses run round-the-clock today, exploring this opportunity could unlock productivity, deepen investor confidence and give Ghanaian manufacturing a competitive edge,” she said.

The Deputy Minister also pointed to Ghana’s improving macroeconomic conditions as a favourable environment for manufacturers looking to expand. “For those in the manufacturing sector, currency stability directly affects your operations. It influences your ability to import raw materials, plan production and maintain supply chains. Today’s economic landscape offers a platform for companies like EcoGlass Ltd to thrive,” she noted.

She also highlighted the company’s potential to train young Ghanaians in technical skills such as glazing and installation, emphasising the role of local industries in developing a practical and skilled workforce.

EcoGlass Managing Director Richard Kobla Borluvie said the company intends to be the first in Ghana’s glass processing sector to formally adopt the 24-Hour Economy Policy. “We proudly align with the national agenda of the 24-Hour Economy Policy Initiative and are eager to support and benefit from the policy to drive economic growth, create jobs and foster industrialisation. We aim to be the first company in the glass processing industry to adopt this policy,” he said.

He added that the launch was “not only a milestone for the company, but a statement of purpose and a declaration of Ghanaian industrial ambition,” saying the company’s goal was to keep value within Ghana by processing locally rather than exporting raw potential and importing finished goods.

EcoGlass offers glass tempering, lamination, cutting, double glazing, and professional installation, as well as aluminium frames for doors, windows, curtain walls, and structural glazing. Its clients include real estate developers, government agencies, architects, and contractors.

The launch comes as the 24-Hour Economy Authority Bill has been passed by Parliament, with President Mahama announcing at the Kwahu Business Forum this week that the government is moving to operationalise the policy, including setting up offices, recruiting personnel, and registering participating companies.