Hotjobs Africa CEO supports  Ashaiman Chief’s Palace Project with 100 Bags of Cement

The Chief Executive Officer of Hotjobs Africa, Rev. Emmanuel Mefful, has donated 100 bags of cement to the Ashaiman Divisional Council in a significant gesture aimed at supporting the ongoing construction of the Ashaiman Chief’s Palace.

The donation, which took place on the morning of Monday, was officially presented to Nii Anang Adzor, the acting Chief of Ashaiman, at the palace grounds.

Rev. Mefful, who has been a resident of Ashaiman for nearly two decades, described the donation as a gesture of gratitude to a community that has warmly welcomed and supported him, his ministry, and his business ventures.

“Ashaiman has been good to us, the land, the people, and the leadership,” Rev. Mefful stated. “Over the years, we have been able to provide over a thousand jobs for young people here through our businesses which most work in Tema. We have also invested in sports development, including the construction of an AstroTurf pitch to nurture youth talent in football and athletics.”

He emphasized that the cement donation is part of a broader vision to contribute meaningfully to the development of Ashaiman. “We saw what the chief is building and we believe it’s a visionary project that will benefit the entire community. This donation is to encourage others—corporate bodies, churches, and individuals—to also come on board,” he added.

Rev. Mefful further revealed that his team is working closely with the palace to identify additional needs, such as ironwork, tiling, and glass installations—to provide targeted support as the project progresses.

In response, Nii Anang Adzor, acting Chief of the Ashaiman Divisional Council, expressed deep appreciation for the donation. He revealed that construction of the palace began over seven years ago and has faced numerous delays due to limited support and the scale of the project.

“Ashaiman is a large community. If every resident contributed even one bag of cement, this palace would have been completed by now,” Nii Adzor said. “This palace is not just a building—it is the heart of Ashaiman. It will serve every tribe, every religion, and every person in this community.”

According to the chief, the completed palace will feature youth halls, conference rooms, and a central location for skills training and development—especially for the youth. It will also serve as a conflict resolution hub that brings together various tribal and religious groups under one roof.

“The vision is to make this a one-stop center where unresolved issues from any community in Ashaiman can be brought here and settled. Every tribe will have an office—Akan, Ga, Hausa, Ewe, Ashanti, and others—so that we foster unity and peace,” he explained.

Nii Anang Adzor made passionate appeals to the public—particularly business owners, churches, and residents of Ashaiman—to contribute in any way they can toward completing the palace.

“It’s not only about cement,” Rev. Mefful noted. “There’s still tiling, ironwork, glasswork, and much more to be done. Anyone who can help in any form should come forward. Together, we can finish this project that will benefit generations”.