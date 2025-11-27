Hotels Association Demands Revival of Tourism Partnership Forum

The Ghana Hotels Association (GHA) has called on the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to immediately restore the Public Private Partnership Forum, saying its prolonged inactivity has created a communication vacuum that fuels speculation and erodes confidence in the tourism sector.

Dr. Edward Ackah Nyamike, GHA President, said the forum established under Tourism Act 817 remains the ministry’s mandated platform for quarterly engagements with private sector players. These meetings enable the ministry to share policy updates, address industry concerns, and provide clarity on programs affecting hotels, restaurants, tour operators, and the broader hospitality ecosystem.

Since the current administration took office in January 2025, however, the PPPF has not convened, creating what Dr. Ackah Nyamike described as a dangerous information gap that allows perceptions to harden without official clarification. The absence of structured engagement has deepened concerns that government priorities favor creative arts development at the expense of traditional tourism and hospitality sectors.

If the minister meets industry players every quarter, any outstanding issues or concerns will be clarified. Without these engagements, people form their own impressions and that is exactly what is happening now, Dr. Ackah Nyamike stated in an interview.

The perception problem stems partly from highly visible creative arts initiatives announced in the 2026 Budget Statement. Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson revealed that government will allocate GH¢20 million to establish a Creative Arts Fund supporting music, fashion, visual arts, culinary industries, and related value chains. An additional GH¢20 million will seed a Film Fund aimed at reviving Kumawood and other film associations struggling with financing, production capacity, and distribution challenges.

The budget also commits to rehabilitating the National Theatre in Accra while commencing site acquisition and design for a second national theatre in Kumasi. These infrastructure projects, combined with the creative funds, total more than GH¢40 million in dedicated creative sector investment, creating the impression that cultural industries receive preferential treatment.

Dr. Ackah Nyamike emphasized that tourism operators do not oppose creative arts development. Rather, they question why no similar funding mechanisms or major infrastructure commitments appear earmarked specifically for tourism and hospitality infrastructure, training facilities, or sector modernization.

For all we know, she may be doing far more for tourism than for the creative industry. But because there is no regular feedback through the PPPF, people continue to speculate, he explained, referring to Tourism Minister Hon. Abla Dzifa Gomashie.

The lack of functioning PPPF meetings has compounded long standing concerns about the Tourism Development Fund. Established alongside the Ghana Tourism Authority through Act 817 in 2011, the fund was designed to finance tourism industry projects and programs. A one percent tourism levy on accommodation, catering, and related services feeds the fund, which theoretically should support both public infrastructure and private sector capacity building.

Tourism industry associations have consistently raised questions about TDF management, transparency, and allocation priorities. The PPPF was conceived as the proper venue for government to account for fund utilization, explain disbursement criteria, and clarify whether seed capital commitments have been fulfilled since 2012.

Without quarterly forums, these accountability conversations simply do not happen. Trade associations including GHA remain uncertain about how levy collections translate into industry support, why tourism associations receive minimal funding compared to operational needs, and what criteria govern TDF allocation decisions.

Dr. Ackah Nyamike noted that effective public private collaboration forms the backbone of thriving tourism industries globally. Countries that successfully leverage tourism for economic development, job creation, and foreign exchange earnings maintain regular, structured dialogue between government policymakers and private sector operators who actually deliver tourism experiences.

The PPPF is an official monitoring and communication system. If the minister cannot attend, the deputy should. If not the deputy, then the chief director. What is important is that the updates must continue, he stated.

Restoring the forum would serve multiple purposes. It would give industry players clear understanding of ministry priorities, provide rationale for policy directions, and rebuild confidence within the tourism ecosystem. The quarterly meetings would create space for hotels, restaurants, tour operators, travel agencies, and other stakeholders to raise operational challenges, propose solutions, and engage meaningfully in shaping sector policy.

The forum would also offer transparency on resource allocation. With the creative arts receiving substantial budget commitments for 2026, tourism operators want clarity on whether comparable investments will support hospitality infrastructure, training institutions, marketing campaigns, or destination development.

Tourism Act 817 explicitly provides for the establishment of a forum for private tourism enterprise owners or managers and officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority as well as the sector ministry to discuss tourism development opportunities and together promote Ghana’s tourism. The quarterly structure was designed to ensure regular, predictable engagement rather than sporadic meetings when crises emerge.

GHA has raised PPPF concerns repeatedly. In April 2025, during a press briefing marking the association’s 50th anniversary, Dr. Ackah Nyamike called on the ministry to honor its obligation under Act 817, stating that the absence of these forums left industry players feeling sidelined. In January 2025, when Minister Gomashie was nominated, the association urged her to prioritize the PPPF as a key tool for maintaining alignment between government policy and industry realities.

The communication gap occurs against a backdrop of multiple challenges facing Ghana’s hotel and hospitality sector. High utility tariffs, steep import duties, persistent taxation including the COVID 19 levy that remained in effect through much of 2025, and fire safety licensing delays with the Ghana National Fire Service have all strained hotel operations.

Private sector credit to tourism businesses contracted sharply during Ghana’s recent economic crisis before beginning gradual recovery in late 2025. Many hotels struggled with occupancy rates, cost pressures, and uncertainty about policy direction. The absence of regular government engagement exacerbated feelings of isolation and made strategic planning more difficult for operators trying to navigate volatile economic conditions.

Meanwhile, the creative arts sector benefits from clear, visible government commitment. The rehabilitation of six historic forts and castles to UNESCO standards, the first National Film Dialogue in September 2025 attracting over 550 participants, and the 2025 National Heritage Photo Competition engaging youth in cultural promotion all signal active ministry involvement in cultural heritage preservation and creative industry development.

Tourism industry stakeholders acknowledge these initiatives but question why similar energy, visibility, and funding do not flow toward core tourism infrastructure, hospitality training, destination marketing, or industry capacity building that directly supports the 800,000 farming families dependent on cocoa related tourism, the heritage tourism sites beyond forts and castles, or the broader ecosystem of hotels, restaurants, and tour operators.

Dr. Ackah Nyamike argued that perception management matters enormously in maintaining sector morale and investor confidence. When tourism professionals perceive that government priorities lie elsewhere, it affects their willingness to invest in expansion, training, and service quality improvements. It also influences how they engage with policy initiatives and whether they view government as a genuine partner in sector development.

We need regular updates to know what is going on and where the emphasis is. That is what will bring harmony and confidence back to the industry, he said.

The challenge extends beyond immediate communication gaps. Ghana positions itself as a cultural tourism hub under initiatives like the Black Star Experience, which seeks to attract diaspora visitors and position Ghana as a premier African destination. The Year of Return in 2019 demonstrated tourism’s potential to drive foreign exchange earnings, create employment, and showcase Ghana’s cultural assets globally.

Sustaining that momentum requires coherent strategy, consistent investment, and genuine partnership between government and private operators who provide accommodation, transport, food services, tour guiding, and the myriad services that convert visitor interest into actual arrivals and spending. Without regular dialogue, strategic coherence breaks down and opportunities slip away.

The ministry’s 2026 budget allocation totals GH¢255.1 million across all funding sources, indicating that resources exist for sector activities. The question tourism operators raise is whether those resources translate into tangible support for their businesses, whether allocation processes remain transparent, and whether their input genuinely shapes policy priorities.

Reactivating the PPPF would address these questions through structured, predictable engagement. Quarterly meetings create accountability mechanisms, ensure timely communication, provide early warning when policy changes loom, and enable collaborative problem solving when challenges emerge.

For tourism to fulfill its potential as an economic driver, job creator, and foreign exchange earner, government and private sector must operate as genuine partners. Partnership requires communication, and communication requires platforms like the PPPF where dialogue happens regularly rather than sporadically.

Dr. Ackah Nyamike’s call represents not opposition to creative arts investment but rather insistence that tourism and hospitality deserve equal attention, comparable investment, and consistent engagement. The sector employs hundreds of thousands directly and indirectly, contributes substantially to GDP, generates foreign exchange, and shapes Ghana’s international image.

With Act 817 explicitly mandating the PPPF, its restoration should not require extensive advocacy. The legal framework exists. The industry players stand ready to engage. What remains is political will to prioritize the forum, schedule quarterly meetings, and commit ministry leadership to sustained dialogue with the tourism private sector.

Whether Minister Gomashie responds to this latest call will signal how seriously the current administration takes tourism sector partnership. In an era when clear communication, transparency, and stakeholder engagement define good governance, reviving a legally mandated consultation forum should be straightforward.

The tourism industry awaits action. Until the PPPF reconvenes, speculation will continue, perceptions will harden, and confidence will erode. The solution lies not in elaborate new initiatives but in implementing an existing legal provision designed precisely to prevent the communication breakdown now undermining sector trust.