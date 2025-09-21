Horizon Corporation Secures Namibian Competition Approval for Kombat Mine Revival

Horizon Corporation has cleared a major regulatory hurdle in reviving Namibia’s historic Kombat Mine after the Namibian Competition Commission approved the company’s acquisition of an 80% stake from Canadian firm Trigon Metals on September 12, 2025, marking significant progress toward restarting operations at the copper-rich facility.

The nearly N$1 billion transaction awaits final clearance from the TSX Venture Exchange, with operations expected to resume in 2026 at the site located in the Otjozondjupa Region, creating potential for hundreds of jobs and strengthening Namibia’s industrial base.

The Namibian Competition Commission granted approval effective September 12, 2025, for the previously announced sale of Trigon’s interest in the Kombat Mine, representing a critical milestone in one of Namibia’s most significant mining revivals in recent years.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) welcomed the deal as a strong example of investment that combines financial returns with local empowerment, with Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk emphasizing the strategic importance of restarting idle mines for employment generation and supply chain strengthening.

The ownership structure maintains substantial local participation, with Namibian businessman Knowledge Katti retaining a 10% stake through Havanna Investments and state-owned Epangelo Mining holding another 10%. This configuration ensures 20% local ownership in the revived operation, demonstrating commitment to community involvement in industrial development.

Trigon Metals entered into a definitive share purchase agreement dated May 27, 2025, with Horizon Corporation Limited and Kamino Minerals Limited, following extended negotiations that began earlier in the year to finalize the complex transaction structure.

The Kombat Mine represents one of Namibia’s historically significant copper producers but has faced years of operational challenges, most recently halting production due to equipment failures and technical difficulties that required substantial capital injection to resolve.

Horizon’s investment strategy extends beyond technical rehabilitation to include social development programs specifically targeting youth employment and skills development, positioning the project as a comprehensive community development initiative rather than purely commercial venture.

The timing aligns favorably with global copper market dynamics. Rising demand driven by the green energy transition has strengthened commodity prices and investor interest in copper assets, particularly those with proven reserves and established infrastructure like Kombat Mine.

Recent analysis shows Africa’s oil and gas capital expenditure jumped to $47 billion in 2024, representing a 23% year-on-year increase, with the African Energy Bank launching with $5 billion this year signaling a new African-led financing era.

The project’s economic impact extends beyond direct mining operations to stimulate ancillary industries including construction, transportation, and equipment supply, potentially creating a multiplier effect throughout Namibia’s economy and reinforcing the country’s industrial development trajectory.

NJ Ayuk praised the investment model, stating that restarting idle mines generates employment while enabling Namibian companies to play larger roles in industrial development, setting precedents for other investors seeking opportunities across the continent.

For Knowledge Katti, maintaining ownership represents strategic positioning for long-term community benefits. As founding shareholders, the decision to remain invested rather than exit entirely ensures continued influence over local job creation and development programs affecting surrounding communities.

The Competition Commission approval removes a significant regulatory barrier, though final completion depends on TSX Venture Exchange clearance, which typically involves review of transaction terms, disclosure requirements, and shareholder approval processes for Canadian-listed companies.

Industry observers suggest the Kombat model could influence broader investment patterns across Namibia’s mining sector by demonstrating how foreign capital can successfully partner with domestic stakeholders while addressing community development priorities alongside commercial objectives.

The copper focus positions Namibia strategically within global supply chains supporting renewable energy infrastructure, electric vehicle production, and grid modernization projects requiring substantial copper inputs over the coming decades.

Trigon Metals held its annual and special meeting of common shareholders on June 11, 2025, to vote on the proposed sale of the company’s ownership interest in the mine, securing necessary approvals for the transaction to proceed through regulatory channels.

Revival of the Kombat Mine represents broader themes in African mining sector development, where international investors increasingly recognize opportunities to rehabilitate existing assets while contributing to local economic development and employment creation.

Success at Kombat could enhance Namibia’s reputation as an investment destination for mining companies seeking stable jurisdictions with established mineral resources, potentially attracting additional capital for other development projects across the country’s mining landscape.

The project demonstrates how mining investments can balance profitability requirements with social impact objectives, creating sustainable partnerships between foreign capital, domestic ownership, and community stakeholders that deliver long-term economic and social benefits to all participants.