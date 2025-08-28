HORDS PLC Revenue Surges Tenfold Despite Widening Cash Flow Pressures

Ghana-listed HORDS PLC recorded a dramatic revenue increase to GH¢2.63 million in the first half of 2025, up from just GH¢249,713 in the same period last year.

The company’s aggressive expansion strategy has driven sales growth but created significant liquidity challenges.

The Accra-based firm narrowed its net loss to GH¢66,233 from GH¢571,777 a year earlier, according to unaudited financial statements for the six months ended June 30. Despite the revenue surge, HORDS maintained a thin gross profit margin of 10.6%, down from 39.8% in 2024.

Cash reserves plummeted to GH¢50,924 from GH¢346,230 as the company invested heavily in inventory and extended credit to customers. Trade receivables jumped to GH¢324,410 from just GH¢400, while inventory levels swelled to GH¢658,132 from GH¢11,810.

The working capital expansion has forced HORDS to rely increasingly on supplier credit. Trade payables rose sharply to GH¢870,798 from GH¢113,107, indicating the company is stretching payment terms to fund its growth trajectory.

Operating activities consumed GH¢271,305 in cash during the period, a stark reversal from the GH¢206,969 inflow recorded last year. The company also spent GH¢24,000 on new assets including a motor vehicle and plant equipment.

Total assets grew to GH¢3.24 million from GH¢2.55 million, though shareholders’ equity declined slightly to GH¢2.20 million due to the period’s losses. The company maintains a deferred tax asset of GH¢400,747 on its books.

HORDS did not pay directors’ remuneration during the current period, compared to GH¢18,285 in 2024. The previous year’s results were impacted by a substantial inventory write-off of GH¢481,543, which did not recur in the latest reporting period.

The financial statements remain unaudited as the company continues its rapid scaling phase. With 114.9 million shares outstanding, the loss per share remained negligible despite the negative bottom line.