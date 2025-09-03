HORDS PLC Revenue Surges 953 Percent Despite Continued Losses

HORDS PLC has reported a dramatic 953 percent revenue increase to GH¢2.63 million in the first half of 2025, though the company continues to face operational challenges with rising costs outpacing income growth.

The publicly listed company’s unaudited financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025, show revenue climbing from GH¢249,713 in the comparable 2024 period, indicating significant business expansion.

However, cost of sales surged even more dramatically, increasing 1,463 percent to GH¢2.35 million from GH¢150,397 in the previous year, substantially eroding profit margins and maintaining the company’s loss-making position.

Net losses narrowed considerably to GH¢66,233 from GH¢571,777 in the first half of 2024, representing an 88 percent improvement in the company’s bottom-line performance despite operational challenges.

Gross profit margins declined sharply to 10.6 percent from 39.8 percent in the previous year, reflecting the disproportionate increase in production costs relative to revenue growth.

The company’s total assets expanded to GH¢3.24 million from GH¢2.55 million, driven primarily by increased inventory levels and trade receivables as business operations scaled up significantly.

Trade receivables surged to GH¢324,410 from just GH¢400 in the previous year, indicating expanded customer base and credit sales but potentially raising concerns about collection efficiency.

Total liabilities increased substantially to GH¢1.04 million from GH¢284,682, with trade payables rising to GH¢870,798 from GH¢113,107, suggesting extended payment terms with suppliers during the expansion phase.

Cash flow from operations turned negative at GH¢271,305 compared to positive GH¢206,969 in 2024, primarily due to increased working capital requirements supporting business growth.

The company’s cash position decreased significantly as net cash flow reached negative GH¢295,305 compared to positive GH¢346,189 in the previous year, highlighting liquidity challenges during the expansion period.

HORDS PLC maintains authorized share capital of 200 million shares with 114.95 million shares issued, representing stated capital of GH¢3.25 million according to the financial statements.

The company recorded inventory write-offs of GH¢361,543 during the period, suggesting operational inefficiencies or quality control challenges that management must address to improve profitability.

Total equity declined to GH¢2.20 million from GH¢2.26 million due to accumulated losses, though the reduction was less severe than in previous periods.

Operating losses improved substantially to GH¢66,233 from GH¢585,131 in 2024, indicating progress toward operational breakeven despite continued challenges with cost management.

The company’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at approximately 0.47, maintaining manageable leverage levels while total loans remain unchanged at GH¢171,575.

CFY Partners serves as the company’s auditor, while Zenith Bank provides banking services, according to the financial statements approved by the board of directors.

The current ratio of approximately 1.74 suggests adequate short-term liquidity coverage, though the negative operating cash flow raises questions about sustainable working capital management.

HORDS PLC’s performance reflects a company in transition, with substantial revenue growth indicating market traction while operational metrics suggest management must focus on cost efficiency and cash flow optimization.

The significant increase in trade payables relative to receivables indicates the company is effectively using supplier credit to finance operations, though this strategy requires careful management to maintain vendor relationships.