Hope In The Classroom: How Philanthropy Is Transforming Rural Education In Ghana

Imagine going to school without shoes, books, or even breakfast, sitting on a broken bench in a crumbling classroom, or worse, learning under a tree.

For many children in rural Ghana, this is a harsh reality. These areas often lack basic services like healthcare, clean water, and good roads. But perhaps the most urgent issue is education.

In many rural communities, there are either no schools or the few that exist are in poor condition; damaged buildings, not enough desks, few teaching materials, and hardly any trained teachers. On top of that, children often walk long distances to attend school, putting their safety and health at risk. This makes it incredibly hard for them to focus, learn, and succeed.

Governments in Ghana have tried to improve the situation, but the gap between urban and rural schools remains large. According to research, thousands of children still study under trees due to a lack of proper school buildings. In a recent year, Ghana’s education budget was far too low to meet the needs of both rural and urban schools. It’s no surprise that many rural learners struggle to do well in national exams like the Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E.) and West African Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The Educational Divide: By the Numbers

According to the Ghana Statistical Service (2021):

1.2 million children aged 4–17 have never been to school.

147,000 pupils drop out annually—30 every single day.

The main culprit: lack of accessible, equipped schools.

Budget Misalignment: Prioritizing the Few over the Many

A deep dive into Ghana’s 2023 education budget shows just 20% was allocated to basic education, down from 39.2% in 2019. Meanwhile:

Tertiary education got 30.5%

Management/administration absorbed 38.6%

Source: (Daily Graphic, 2024; Ghana’s schools under trees: A call to action)

Yet, during my time at university, I was inspired to see how well some learners from rural backgrounds performed. It showed me that with the right support and resources, rural learners can thrive just like anyone else.

That is where philanthropy comes in.

Across Ghana, individuals, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and companies are stepping in to help. They are building schools, training teachers, providing learning materials etc These efforts are bringing hope back into classrooms and helping to give every child a fair chance, no matter where they live.

This article explores three key areas where philanthropy is making a big impact: access to education, instructional quality, and learners’ well-being.

Access to Education

Access to education means every child has the chance to attend school and learn in a supportive environment. In Ghana, many factors make this difficult; poor parenting, lack of funding, long distances to school, and even the absence of schools in some villages. Some parents, especially in farming communities, prefer their children help on the farm rather than go to school.

Thankfully, several NGOs and philanthropists are working to change this. According to researcher Francis Essel-Okyeahene (2008), NGOs have helped by building classrooms, providing furniture, books, water systems, and even homes for teachers. These changes have led to higher school attendance, better retention, and more learners completing basic education especially in places like the Awutu-Effutu-Senya district.

Instructional Quality

Instructional quality refers to how well teachers teach. Good instruction makes learning easier and more enjoyable. Sadly, in Ghana, about 80% of children still leave primary school without basic reading and maths skills (Sachdeva et al., 2024). Some of the reasons include poor teacher training, overcrowded classrooms, and the challenges of teaching learners with different learning needs.

To help fix this, the Ghana Education Service, with support from UNICEF and the Gates Foundation, introduced a programme called Differentiated Learning (DL+). This project uses the Teaching at the Right Level approach and is already being used in 501 schools, with plans to expand to 10,000 schools. It helps teachers focus on each student’s learning level, not just their grade, so no one is left behind.

Learners’ Well-Being

Education is not just about books, it is also about how learners feel and grow. Learners’ well-being includes their health, emotions, relationships, confidence, and dreams for the future. Unfortunately, some learners in Ghana struggle with low self-esteem, poor health, or family problems. Some even drop out or develop mental health issues.

Thankfully, there are groups working to improve this too. For example, the E.B. Nomafo Initiative, an NGO, organized a seminar as reported by the Daily Graphic on January 29, 2024, to help learners cope with challenges in life. These kinds of support help learners stay focused and motivated, even in difficult circumstances.

A Brighter Future

In conclusion, Education is a powerful tool for changing lives. In Ghana, rural communities still face many obstacles, but with continued support from philanthropists, NGOs, and the government, there is hope. Every child, no matter where they are born, deserves a chance to learn, grow, and succeed.

Philanthropy is helping to turn that dream into a reality, one classroom at a time.

