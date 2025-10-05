Hope Beyond Walls: Prison Officers in Tamale Trained to Support Inmates’ Mental Health

Savannah Alliance Ghana (SA-Ghana), with funding support from the KGL Foundation, has taken another bold step in reshaping rehabilitation for short-term inmates at the Tamale Central Prison. As part of the “Hope Beyond Walls: Promoting Mental Health and Education for Short-Term Inmates” project, a capacity-building workshop was organized for Prison Officers at the Tamale Central Prisons. The training was designed to equip officers with the practical knowledge and skills needed to identify, manage, and support inmates struggling with mental health challenges.

The workshop was facilitated by Dr. William Frank Koomson, a Mental Health Specialist at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, who introduced officers to tools for recognizing early signs of distress, effective communication techniques, and referral pathways for inmates requiring specialized care. “Many inmates are not stubborn, they are suffering silently,” Dr. Koomson noted. “This training empowers officers to look beyond behavior and respond with empathy and practical support.”

According to Desmond Puopelle Banye, Project Manager for Savannah Alliance Ghana, the training is a critical step in creating a more humane and rehabilitative correctional environment. “Our goal is to ensure that officers are better equipped to support the mental wellness of inmates, ultimately reducing recidivism and preparing them for reintegration into society,” he said.

The initiative is being implemented in partnership with the Tamale Central Prisons and the Tamale Teaching Hospital, and forms part of a broader 12-month program to improve both the mental health and educational outcomes of short-term inmates in the Northern Region.

Funded by the KGL Foundation, the “Hope Beyond Walls” project combines mental health interventions with education and life-skills training to help inmates rebuild their lives and return to society with renewed purpose.

This training marks a transformative moment for Ghana’s correctional services, laying the foundation for a rehabilitative approach that prioritizes mental wellness alongside discipline.