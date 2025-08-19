Honorary Consul Paskal A.B. Rois Hails 80 Years of Indonesia and Ghana’s Shared Journey

Indonesia yesterday marked the 80th anniversary of its independence, a historic moment that recalls the proclamation of freedom on August 17, 1945, by President Soekarno and Dr. Mohammad Hatta. The day is celebrated as a sacred occasion, symbolizing the nation’s triumph over colonial rule and its steady progress as one of the world’s largest democracies and a rising economic power in Asia.

In a statement to commemorate the occasion, H.E. Paskal A.B. Rois, Honorary Consul of Indonesia in Ghana, reflected on the profound significance of the anniversary. He noted that eight decades on, Indonesia is not only celebrating freedom but also resilience, unity, and remarkable growth. “Indonesia has grown to become the world’s third-largest democracy and the largest Muslim-majority country, a nation rich in diversity and culture, with an economy that continues to rise among the strongest in Asia. This milestone is a reminder that independence is not merely the absence of colonialism, but the presence of development, peace, and global cooperation,” he said.

H.E. Rois further underscored the deep ties between Ghana and Indonesia, recalling the solidarity between the two nations during the era of independence struggles. Ghana played a supportive role in Indonesia’s journey, and both countries were key participants in the historic Bandung Conference of 1955, where leaders such as President Soekarno and Ghana’s first Prime Minister, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, stood together to advocate for freedom, equality, and South-South cooperation.

That solidarity has since matured into a strong bilateral partnership covering trade, education, cultural exchanges, and diplomacy. Beyond exporting goods and strengthening trade relations, Indonesia has been extending practical support to Ghana’s development. Notably, Indonesia’s state-owned vaccine company, Bio Farma, in collaboration with Ghana’s private firm Atlantic Life Sciences, is playing a pivotal role in helping Ghana produce its first vaccines. Knowledge transfer has already begun, with a team from Atlantic Life Sciences visiting Indonesia for training, and the process of technology transfer is set to commence. This landmark cooperation will strengthen Ghana’s health sector and enhance local vaccine production capacity.

In the field of education, H.E. Rois stressed that Indonesia has long been supporting Ghanaian students with fully funded scholarships ranging from first degrees to master’s and PhD programs in various disciplines. For the 2025 academic year alone, seven Ghanaian students have successfully qualified for the prestigious KNB Fully Funded Indonesian Scholarship. These beneficiaries will be leaving Ghana for Indonesia in the coming weeks, with the Indonesian government covering their airfare, visas, tuition, accommodation, and monthly stipends. “This is not just an investment in education but a bridge for people-to-people connections that will strengthen the future of our bilateral relations,” he added.

Looking ahead, H.E. Rois highlighted Indonesia’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Ghana in critical sectors such as trade, investment, agriculture, aviation, energy, digital innovation, and education. He observed that both nations serve as strategic gateways—Indonesia in Southeast Asia and Ghana in West Africa and that closer collaboration can unlock opportunities for their peoples.

He also welcomed the new Ambassador of Indonesia to Nigeria, H.E. Bambang Suharto, who assumes office with concurrent accreditation to several West African countries, including Ghana. “We are optimistic that under the leadership of Ambassador Suharto, relations between Ghana and Indonesia will be further deepened, and new avenues of cooperation will be pursued,” H.E. Rois stated.

The Honorary Consul reaffirmed that the Indonesian Consulate in Ghana, in close collaboration with the Indonesian Embassy in Abuja, remains fully committed to expanding business exchanges, cultural cooperation, and people-to-people connections.

Concluding his message, H.E. Paskal A.B. Rois extended heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of Indonesia. “May the red and white flag continue to fly high as a symbol of freedom, unity, and progress. And may the friendship between Ghana and Indonesia continue to grow stronger, fulfilling the dreams of our founding fathers and inspiring generations to come.”

Published Message by:

*H.E. Paskal A.B. Rois*

Honorary Consul of Indonesia in Ghana