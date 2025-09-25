Hong Kong Tops Economic Freedom Rankings Despite Decline

Hong Kong maintains its position as the world’s most economically free territory despite significant declines in regulatory environment, legal systems, and property rights following implementation of the 2020 national security law, according to the Cato Institute’s Economic Freedom of the World: 2025 Annual Report released September 25.

The 30th annual edition, produced in partnership with Canada’s Fraser Institute, ranks 165 countries and territories based on rule of law, property rights, sound money, international trade freedom, and regulatory burden indicators that measure individuals’ capacity to make independent economic decisions.

The United States ranks fifth globally, while other major economies include Canada at 11th position, the United Kingdom at 13th, Germany at 15th, Japan at 17th, South Korea at 38th, France at 44th, Italy at 46th, Indonesia at 65th, Mexico at 70th, India at 86th, and Brazil at 87th position.

China ranks 108th while Russia occupies 148th position, reflecting substantial weaknesses across all measured categories according to the research conducted by Southern Methodist University professors Robert Lawson and Ryan Murphy.

Ian Vásquez, vice president for international studies and director of Cato’s Center for Global Liberty and Prosperity, warns that recent global economic freedom decline represents “notable infringements on basic human rights such as choice and voluntary exchange.”

The analysis reveals stark economic disparities between high-freedom and low-freedom nations, with countries in the top quartile averaging $66,434 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita and 79-year life expectancy compared to $10,751 GDP per capita and 62-year life expectancy for bottom-quartile countries.

COVID-19 policy responses eliminated nearly a decade of global economic freedom gains that had been accumulating since 2000, according to the report’s comprehensive data analysis spanning multiple economic indicators.

The research projects significant implications for United States trade policy, estimating that proposed tariff increases could drop America from 56th to 76th position in freedom to trade internationally, potentially pushing the country toward the edge of the overall top 10 economic freedom rankings.

Hong Kong’s continued top ranking occurs despite measurable deterioration in key freedom indicators following Beijing’s implementation of national security legislation that effectively ended the territory’s autonomous status within China’s governance framework.

The Fraser Institute partnership enables comprehensive international comparison through standardized methodology examining government size, legal systems, sound money policies, international trade freedom, and regulatory frameworks across diverse economic systems.

Vásquez emphasizes the correlation between economic freedom and broader human welfare outcomes, noting strong statistical relationships linking economic liberty to improved health outcomes, greater prosperity, enhanced political freedom, and comprehensive quality of life improvements.

The report’s methodology incorporates data reflecting policy changes through 2023, providing insight into how recent global economic disruptions and policy shifts affect individual economic decision-making capacity across different governance systems.

Countries experiencing significant economic freedom improvements demonstrate corresponding advances in living standards, innovation capacity, and international competitiveness, while nations with declining freedom rankings show opposite trends across similar metrics.

The analysis supports arguments that voluntary exchange and market coordination mechanisms provide essential foundations for economic progress, building on theoretical frameworks developed by economists including Adam Smith, Milton Friedman, and Friedrich Hayek.

Global economic freedom trends indicate increasing policy attention to regulatory burden reduction, property rights strengthening, and international trade facilitation as governments recognize these factors’ importance for economic growth and citizen welfare.

The 2025 edition continues three decades of comparative economic freedom analysis, establishing long-term trend identification capabilities that inform policy discussions and academic research across multiple disciplines and geographic regions.

For emerging economies, the rankings provide benchmarking opportunities against established developed nations while highlighting specific policy areas requiring attention to improve economic freedom indicators and associated development outcomes.

The report’s comprehensive country-level data and analysis remain accessible through the Cato Institute’s online platform, enabling researchers, policymakers, and citizens to examine detailed economic freedom components affecting their specific national or regional contexts.