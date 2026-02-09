Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Sentenced to 20 Years

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday, February 9, the longest punishment handed down under a national security law that critics say has silenced dissent in the former British colony.

Three government vetted judges spared the 78-year-old founder of the now defunct Apple Daily newspaper from life imprisonment on charges of conspiring to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiracy to publish seditious material.

Judge Esther Toh ruled that 18 years of Lai’s sentence should be served consecutively to his existing five years and nine months jail term in a separate fraud case, meaning the media mogul could remain behind bars for the rest of his life given his age.

Lai was convicted in December 2025 following a prolonged trial that has become one of the most prominent prosecutions under the national security law Beijing imposed on Hong Kong in June 2020.

Six former Apple Daily employees, one activist and one paralegal were sentenced to terms ranging from six years and three months to 10 years on Monday for collusion related charges. Apple Daily and its affiliated companies were fined six million Hong Kong dollars.

The co-defendants include publisher Cheung Kim-hung, associate publisher Chan Pui-man, editor in chief Ryan Law, executive editor in chief Lam Man-chung, executive editor responsible for English news Fung Wai-kong, and editorial writer Yeung Ching-kee.

Lai smiled and waved at supporters when he arrived at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Court for sentencing but appeared serious before leaving the courtroom as some people in the public gallery cried.

Hong Kong’s outspoken Roman Catholic Cardinal Joseph Zen sat next to Lai’s wife Teresa when he arrived for the sentencing. Supporters had been lining up for days outside the court hoping to catch a glimpse of Lai amid heightened police security.

Lai’s son Sebastien described the sentence as draconian and life threatening, calling it devastating for his family. His daughter Claire said it was heartbreakingly cruel, warning that her father will die a martyr behind bars if the sentence is carried out.

The family has repeatedly raised concerns about Lai’s deteriorating health in detention, noting he suffers from heart palpitations, high blood pressure and diabetes while being held largely in solitary confinement.

United States President Donald Trump, who is expected to visit China in April 2026, said he felt so badly after the December verdict and disclosed he spoke to Chinese leader Xi Jinping about Lai and asked him to consider his release.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer raised the case with Xi during his visit to Beijing in January 2026, calling for the release of Lai, who holds British citizenship. British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper called the prosecution politically motivated and described the prison term as tantamount to a life sentence.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her government was gravely concerned over the sentences, while the European Union and several other Western governments have called for Lai’s release.

Hong Kong leader John Lee defended the sentence on Monday, saying Lai used Apple Daily to poison the minds of citizens, incite hatred, distort facts, create social division, glorify violence, and beg external forces to sanction China and Hong Kong.

Beijing and Hong Kong authorities have consistently rejected international criticism of Lai’s prosecution, dismissing accusations that his jailing was politically motivated or an assault on press freedom.

The judges who presided over the case concluded that Lai was the mastermind behind well planned and premeditated conspiracies designed to reach both local and overseas audiences. Prosecutors said Apple Daily published up to 161 seditious articles between April 2019 and June 2021.

Lai founded Apple Daily in 1995, two years before Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule after 156 years as a British colony. The publication drew a strong following with investigative scoops and articles supporting democracy movements, including anti government protests that rocked the city in 2019.

Lai was among the first prominent figures arrested under the security law in August 2020. Police raids, prosecutions and a freeze of assets forced Apple Daily’s closure in June 2021. The final edition sold a million copies.

Hong Kong plunged 68 places to 148th out of 180 territories in the press freedom index compiled by Reporters Without Borders in 2022. The city’s latest ranking was 140th, far from 18th place in 2002.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said the sentence represents the final nail in the coffin for freedom of the press in Hong Kong, calling on the international community to increase pressure for Lai’s release.

Lai retains the right to appeal both his conviction and sentence, though such cases often take years and rarely succeed. To date, only one person charged under Hong Kong’s national security law has been fully acquitted.