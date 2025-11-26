Hong Kong Fire Kills 44 at Tai Po Complex

A massive fire that tore through multiple high rise towers at a Hong Kong housing complex has killed at least 44 people, with 279 others still unaccounted for, authorities reported Thursday morning local time following the Wednesday afternoon blaze.

The fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court in the Tai Po district, a cluster of eight public housing towers home to about 4,600 people. Chief Executive John Lee confirmed that 29 people remained hospitalized, including seven in critical condition.

Police arrested three men on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the blaze, as investigators examine whether construction materials and scaffolding met safety standards. One victim was identified as firefighter Ho Wai ho, 37, who died while responding to the emergency.

The fire started around 3 pm local time Wednesday and rapidly spread across bamboo scaffolding and construction netting surrounding buildings undergoing renovation. Officials said flames began at external scaffolding on a 32 story tower before spreading inside the building and then to nearby structures, likely aided by windy conditions.

The Hong Kong Observatory had issued a red fire warning on the day of the blaze, indicating extremely high fire risk due to dry weather conditions. Video footage showed at least five buildings burning simultaneously, with bright flames and thick smoke pouring from apartment windows as darkness fell.

Fire Services Department Deputy Director Derek Armstrong Chan described challenging conditions hampering rescue efforts. High temperatures inside buildings made it difficult for crews to enter and conduct firefighting operations. Falling debris and collapsing scaffolding posed additional dangers to frontline personnel.

Firefighters deployed more than 140 fire trucks, over 60 ambulances and mobilized more than 800 personnel to combat the blaze. The Fire Services Department upgraded the emergency to a No. 5 alarm, the highest severity level, at 6 pm local time as flames continued spreading.

About 1,000 surviving residents were housed in community shelters. Temporary refuge centers opened at Kwong Fuk Community Hall, Tung Cheong Street Community Hall and CCC Fung Leung Kit Memorial Secondary School. Social welfare organizations including churches and youth service centers provided additional shelter and mental health support.

Tai Po District Council member Lo Hiu fung told local television that most residents trapped in the fire were believed to be elderly people. The housing estate, built in 1983, required mandatory large scale repairs identified in a 2016 building inspection. Owners selected a HK$330 million renovation plan involving complete exterior wall rebuilding.

Security Secretary Tang Ping keung commented that the rate at which fire spread was unusual and should not have occurred so rapidly if proper materials and scaffolding were in place. Police suspect the mesh used during renovation was not up to standard, and the company installed large amounts of Styrofoam in windows and outer walls, which acted as an accelerant once fire began.

The complex consisted of eight buildings with almost 2,000 apartments housing approximately 4,800 residents. Seven of the eight towers were affected by flames. Residents described hearing loud noises around 2:45 pm before seeing fire erupt in nearby blocks.

Bamboo scaffolding remains common in Hong Kong for construction and renovation projects, though the government announced earlier in 2025 it would phase out the material for public projects due to safety concerns. The traditional building technique, while historically effective, can create pathways for rapid fire spread when combined with flammable construction materials.

Chief Executive Lee expressed deep sadness and condolences to victims’ families. He stated the city would provide all possible resources and announced that 1,400 apartments would be made available across Hong Kong for displaced residents.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed condolences and extended sympathies to victims’ families, urging efforts to minimize casualties and losses. The international community expressed shock at the tragedy’s scale in one of Asia’s most densely populated urban areas.

The disaster ranks among Hong Kong’s deadliest fires in decades. In November 1996, 41 people died in a Kowloon commercial building fire that reached level 5 severity and lasted approximately 20 hours. The current death toll may rise further as search and rescue operations continue.

Hong Kong, a special administrative region maintaining autonomy from mainland China, faces unique urban challenges as one of the world’s most densely populated cities. High rise public housing estates accommodate significant portions of the population, making fire safety protocols critical for resident protection.

Authorities established a restricted flight zone over the affected area to prevent drones from interfering with rescue efforts, with restrictions lasting through November 30. Police set up registration tables for residents seeking information about missing relatives and established hotlines for inquiries about injured or missing persons.

The Transport Department closed roads around the incident site while public transportation services suspended operations in the area. Six schools announced class suspensions for November 27 to ease potential traffic congestion and facilitate emergency operations.

Investigation teams comprising police and Fire Services Department personnel will examine the fire’s cause, focusing on whether exterior wall materials met fire resistance standards and whether construction practices followed safety regulations. The arrests of three individuals associated with the renovation contractor signal potential criminal liability.

The tragedy highlights ongoing debates about building safety standards, renovation oversight and construction material regulations in densely populated urban environments. As Hong Kong continues aging infrastructure renewal across numerous public housing estates, the incident raises urgent questions about balancing renovation needs with resident safety.