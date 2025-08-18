Hong Kong Developers Brace for US$7 Billion Debt Cliff as Defaults Mount

Hong Kong’s property sector faces a reckoning as developers scramble to address a wave of bond maturities set to surge to $7.1 billion in 2026 a 67% jump from this year.

The pressure intensifies as collapsing valuations and weak sales squeeze refinancing options, with Road King’s recent coupon default signaling deeper trouble ahead.

Smaller firms are most vulnerable. S&P’s Edward Chan warns some have “no chance” of repayment as banks retreat. Commercial property values have halved since 2019, stripping developers of collateral. Even industry giants feel the strain: New World Development narrowly averted disaster with an $11.2 billion refinancing deal, while Lai Sun faces a $524 million test in 2026.

The fallout is spreading. HSBC’s high-risk property loans tripled to $18.1 billion by mid-2025, while Hang Seng Bank’s commercial real estate charges soared 224% year-on-year. With property contributing a quarter of Hong Kong’s GDP, the sector’s distress threatens broader economic stability.

Banks now walk a tightrope. “Pulling financing could paralyze the economy,” cautions JLL’s Joseph Tsang. Many lenders delay loan recalls, hoping for recovery rather than triggering fire sales that might crash valuations further. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority insists banks remain resilient, but analysts see contagion risks growing.

For investors and businesses, this isn’t just about property it’s about Hong Kong’s financial ecosystem holding its breath until 2026.