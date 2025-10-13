Honda Gold Wing 2025 Celebrates 50 Years of Touring Excellence

Honda’s legendary touring motorcycle returns with anniversary edition styling and wireless smartphone connectivity that brings the iconic platform into a new era.

The 2025 Honda Gold Wing marks half a century since the original model revolutionized motorcycle touring in 1975. This year’s version celebrates that milestone with special badging and new color options across all trim levels, while maintaining the engineering excellence that’s made it the benchmark for long-distance riding.

For touring enthusiasts, the most practical update might be the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility on all Gold Wing versions. Riders can now connect their smartphones without cables, accessing navigation, music, and communication through the bike’s display system. It’s a small change that makes a significant difference on those early morning departures when you’re eager to hit the road.

At the heart of the machine sits the same smooth operator that’s powered recent generations. The 1,833cc flat-six engine features a horizontally opposed configuration that ensures a low center of gravity, enhancing balanced handling and stability. That design choice matters more than casual riders might realize, especially when you’re managing a fully loaded touring bike through mountain curves or navigating unexpected weather conditions.

Honda hasn’t reinvented the Gold Wing for 2025, and that’s probably wise. The platform has evolved gradually over five decades, with each generation building on proven strengths rather than chasing trends. The bike remains available in the same trim configurations, including a six-speed manual transmission with reverse or a seven-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT) with forward or reverse walking mode.

That walking mode feature deserves mention because it addresses a real challenge. Maneuvering a large touring motorcycle in tight spaces or on inclines can test even experienced riders. The system takes pressure off those situations, letting you focus on the journey rather than parking logistics.

The anniversary touches add visual distinction without overdoing nostalgia. A “Since 1975” notation appears on the Gold Wing logo displayed when the bike powers on, a subtle nod that longtime owners will appreciate. The approach reflects Honda’s understanding that Gold Wing riders value substance over flash, though they certainly don’t mind turning a few heads at rest stops.

Technology updates go beyond smartphone integration. The bikes feature Bluetooth connectivity, premium audio systems, and rider aids like electronic suspension adjustment. These aren’t gimmicks but practical tools that make long days in the saddle more manageable and enjoyable.

Pricing starts at $25,200 for the standard 50th Anniversary Gold Wing, with the DCT automatic transmission adding $1,000. Top-tier models like the 50th Anniversary Gold Wing Tour Airbag DCT reach $33,500. That’s serious money, but it reflects serious capability. You’re not just buying transportation but a mobile living room designed for crossing continents.

The 2025 models arrived in showrooms in March, giving riders time to consider options before summer touring season hits full swing. For some, the Gold Wing represents an aspirational purchase, something to work toward. For others, it’s the logical choice after years of smaller bikes and compromised comfort.

What sets the Gold Wing apart isn’t any single feature but how everything works together. The engine’s smoothness, the suspension’s compliance, the seating comfort, the weather protection, and now the seamless technology integration create an experience that justifies both the price and the platform’s reputation.

Fifty years is a long time in any industry, longer still in motorcycling where trends shift quickly. That the Gold Wing remains relevant speaks to Honda’s commitment to continuous refinement rather than dramatic redesigns. The 2025 edition won’t shock anyone, but it will carry riders comfortably to places they’ve dreamed about visiting, which has always been the point.