Hon. Paul Twum-Barimah Calls for Establishment of a National Youth Green Finance Facility in Ghana

Speaking at the African Youth Conference on Natural Resource and Environmental Governance (AYC-NREG 2025) in Accra, Hon. Paul Twum-Barimah, former Member of Parliament for Dormaa East and a recognised advocate for sustainable energy and climate policy, has called for the creation of a National Youth Green Finance Facility in Ghana to unlock capital for youth-led green enterprises.

Addressing over 2,000 delegates comprising youth leaders, entrepreneurs, government officials, civil society, development partners, and financiers, Hon. Twum-Barimah underscored the urgent need to break the cycle of youth unemployment and environmental degradation by equipping young Ghanaians with the tools to lead in the green economy.

“We cannot continue to allow Ghana’s youth to remain on the sidelines of the energy transition and climate action. By establishing a National Youth Green Finance Facility, we will de-risk youth ventures, open access to affordable capital, and position young entrepreneurs as the vanguard of our sustainable future,” he said.

As a legislator and climate advocate, Hon. Twum-Barimah has consistently championed youth empowerment, emphasising that young people must be at the heart of Ghana’s green transition agenda. His call reflects his commitment to building inclusive structures where youth are not only beneficiaries but central actors in shaping Ghana’s sustainable development.

He noted that despite Ghana’s wealth in critical green minerals, renewable energy potential, and agribusiness opportunities, access to finance remains the single greatest obstacle preventing young people from scaling innovative climate-smart businesses. The proposed Facility, he emphasised, could:

• Provide concessional loans, grants, and guarantees tailored for youth-led enterprises;

• Partner with local banks and international climate finance institutions such as the Green Climate Fund and African Development Bank;

• Support inclusive financing strategies that deliberately target young women, rural entrepreneurs, and persons with disabilities; and

• Build a pipeline of investment-ready green businesses contributing to Ghana’s development priorities and Africa’s Agenda 2063.

Hon. Twum-Barimah further urged financial institutions, private investors, and development partners to work hand-in-hand with government to operationalise such a Facility as part of Ghana’s broader climate and energy transition strategy.

“Green finance is not just about climate action; it is about jobs, innovation, and dignity for Ghana’s youth. The Facility will ensure that our young people are not just beneficiaries of policy but drivers of sustainable growth,” he stressed.

The African Youth Conference on NREG 2025, held under the theme “Transforming Africa’s Natural Resource Governance Through Youth-Led Solutions”, is convening young leaders from across the continent to explore pathways for inclusive, sustainable, and innovative resource governance.