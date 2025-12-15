Mary Haruna Urges Safe, Christ Centred Christmas in Nadowli–Kaleori

Story By: Nii Okpoti Odamtten…..

In an exclusive, wide ranging interview, Hon. Mary Haruna, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Nadowli–Kaleo and a leading figure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Upper West Region, has delivered a heartfelt Christmas and New Year message to residents, public servants, and Ghanaians at large anchored on responsible celebration, road safety, unity, and faith as the nation looks ahead to 2026.

Speaking with candour and conviction, the DCE blended governance priorities with moral leadership, urging citizens to celebrate with joy without compromising safety, and to keep Jesus Christ at the centre of the festive season.

Hon. Mary Haruna extended warm Christmas wishes to district staff, traditional authorities, faith leaders, security agencies, and citizens, praising their resilience and collaboration throughout the year.

“Christmas is a season of gratitude, reflection, and renewal,” she said. “I wish every worker, every family, and every community in Nadowli–Kaleo a peaceful Christmas and a prosperous, hope filled 2026.”

She emphasized that celebration must go hand in hand with responsibility particularly on the roads.

“Let us celebrate with wisdom,” she cautioned. “Watch what you eat and drink. If you drink, do not drive. No celebration is worth a life.”

With festive travel traditionally increasing road traffic incidents, the DCE made a direct appeal to drivers, motor riders, and pedestrians.

“The greatest gift you can give your family this Christmas is your safe return home,” Hon. Haruna stated. “I appeal to drivers to respect speed limits and to road users to be alert and disciplined.”

She also encouraged moderation in eating and drinking, underscoring the importance of public health awareness during the holidays.

Beyond safety and celebration, Hon. Haruna spoke powerfully about the spiritual meaning of Christmas, calling on Christians to keep Christ at the heart of their observance.

“This season reminds us of love, humility, and sacrifice,” she reflected. “Let Jesus Christ be our ultimate focus not only in December, but in how we live, lead, and serve one another.”

She urged families to use the period to strengthen bonds, support the vulnerable, and extend compassion to those in need.

Looking toward 2026, the DCE reaffirmed her commitment to inclusive development, peace, and unity across political and social lines.

“Development thrives where unity prevails,” she noted. “As leaders and citizens, our duty is to work together beyond party colours for the progress of Nadowli–Kaleo and Ghana.”

She thanked district workers for their dedication and called for renewed professionalism and service excellence in the year ahead.

“Public service is a trust,” Hon. Haruna added. “I salute our staff for their commitment and urge us all to raise the bar in 2026.”

As communities across the Upper West Region mark the festive season, Hon. Mary Haruna’s message resonates as both a blessing and a blueprint celebrate with joy, act with care, lead with unity, and live with faith.

