Hon. Kingsley Agyemang Hails Teachers …At Akosua Agyeiwaa Memorial Municipal Teachers’ Awards 2025

By: Perdita AGYARKO

Abuakwa South Member of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, has paid glowing tribute to teachers in the municipality, describing them as the foundation upon which society and national development are built.

Speaking at the Akosua Agyeiwaa Memorial Municipal Teachers’ Awards 2025, Dr. Agyemang said the ceremony was not merely an awards night, but a moment to reflect on the sacrifices, dedication and lasting impact of teachers on generations of Ghanaians.

Quoting education advocate Donald D. Quinn, the MP underscored the complexity and demands of the teaching profession, noting that teachers manage diverse learners with varying needs while maintaining professional excellence under challenging conditions.

“Behind every doctor, engineer, farmer, entrepreneur and policymaker stands a teacher who believed, encouraged, challenged and guided,” he said, stressing that teachers do more than impart academic knowledge, as they also shape character, confidence, discipline and purpose.

Dr. Agyemang commended teachers in Abuakwa South for their resilience, innovation and unwavering commitment to the education of children in the constituency, assuring them that their work is recognised and valued.

He highlighted several educational interventions initiated in the constituency, including the Kingsley Maths and Science Quiz, Kingsley Spelling Challenge, Kingsley Readathon, Inter-School Debate, BECE Support Programme, Inter-High School Football Gala, and Teacher Capacity-Building Initiatives. According to him, these programmes are strategic investments aimed at improving teaching and learning outcomes and nurturing academic excellence.

“These interventions are not events; they are investments in human capital and in the future,” he stated, pledging to sustain and expand the initiatives.

The MP also paid an emotional tribute to his late mother, Madam Akosua Agyeiwaa, in whose honour the awards scheme is named. He described her as a teacher who believed deeply in the dignity of the classroom and the transformative power of education.

“Naming this award scheme in her honour celebrates not only her life, but every teacher who refuses to give up on a child and who sees potential where others see limits,” he said.

Dr. Agyemang called for renewed commitment to continuous professional development, innovative teaching methods, digital literacy, STEM education, stronger school-community collaboration, and improved teacher welfare.

As the awards were presented, he congratulated the honourees, urging them to continue inspiring excellence in their classrooms and beyond.

“Your achievement is not only personal glory; it is a symbol of what is possible when passion meets purpose,” he said.

He concluded by reaffirming his appreciation to all teachers in Abuakwa South and beyond for their role in building the nation, one child at a time.

The Kibi Municipal Director of Education, leading the Abuakwa South Municipal Education Directorate (ASMED), Mrs. Comfort Ofori-Appiah who also received MP’s Award for Promoting Educational Stewardship in the Area, indicated in an interview the hope that the awards will inspire more teachers to do more as far as implementation of quality education in Abuakwa South is concerned.

She mentioned teacher deficit as one of the major challenges facing the Municipality with over 200 deficit making the work very difficult as some of the teachers are handling two classes.

“Also, our deprived communities, going there is not easy. I think we should have staff bungalows – this will motivate them to stay and offer their best,” she said.

She congratulated all the award winners and urged them to continue with the good work in improving quality education in the area.

Below is the list of award winners: