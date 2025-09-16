Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu to Launch Madina Chamber of Commerce to Boost Local Business Growth

The Office of the Member of Parliament for Madina, Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu, is pleased to announce the official launch of the Madina Chamber of Commerce, scheduled for Saturday, 20th September 2025.

The MP stated that the Chamber is envisioned as a strategic hub for business collaboration, advocacy, and capacity building, designed to support sustainable economic development within Madina and surrounding communities.

Its launch marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to empower local enterprises and strengthen the area’s economic foundation.

To commemorate this important occasion, the launch event will feature a community health and business awareness walk, dubbed “Madina Walks 4 Business.” The walk will begin at 6:40 AM from Ritz Junction and conclude at the Madina Job Center (Social Welfare) by 10:00 AM.

According to him, this initiative aims to promote wellness while fostering a spirit of unity and engagement among residents and entrepreneurs.

“We are honoured to welcome Hon. Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff, as the Special Guest for this event.

All residents, business owners, and stakeholders are warmly invited to participate in this impactful community initiative.

Join us as we take this bold step toward a more connected and business-friendly Madina,” he concluded.