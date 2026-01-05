Hon. Engineer George Kofi Arthur Seeks Western Regional NDC Chairmanship

Hon. Engineer George Kofi Arthur, a former Member of Parliament for Amenfi Central, is vying for the Western Regional Chairman position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). With a strong background in education, engineering, and governance, he brings a wealth of experience to the table.

*Early Life and Education*

Born on February 24, 1969, in Wassa Agona Amenfi, Western Region, Hon. Arthur’s academic journey is impressive. He attended Wassa Agona Amenfi Catholic School and later Opoku Ware Preparatory School in Kumasi. He pursued Science at Asankragwa Senior High School, graduating as the top science student. He holds a Diploma in Education from Presbyterian College of Education, Akuapem Akropong, and a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering Technology from the University of Education, Winneba.

*Professional Career*

Hon. Arthur’s professional experience spans teaching, engineering, and construction. He taught at Daboase JHS, worked as an Engineer/Technician at Toyota Ghana, and served as Electronics Specialist at Anyasco Electronics, Kumasi. He also contributed to major road construction projects with Afrangua Construction Limited.

*Parliamentary Career*

Hon. Arthur represented Amenfi Central Constituency from 2005 to 2017, serving on key committees like Roads and Transport, Privileges, and Defence and Interior. He championed innovative ideas, including advocating for gotta phones for MPs to enhance communication.

*Leadership Qualities*

Hon. Arthur is known for his boldness, courage, humility, and willingness to help others. He’s a charismatic leader, admired for his research, technology, and innovation pursuits.

As Chairman, Hon. Arthur aims to revitalize the party’s grassroots structures and introduce pragmatic measures to win new souls for the NDC. He emphasizes unity and quality human relations as key to propelling his administration to greater heights.