Hollywood’s Most Compatible Couples, Ranked by the Stars

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner top a new celebrity astrology ranking, with the engaged pair scoring 91% compatibility based on their Leo and Aquarius birth signs, according to Tarotoo, a tarot reading platform that analysed 20 of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples.

The ranking, which compared couples across four factors including love, friendship, sexual chemistry, and communication, placed Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively second at 85%, followed by Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at 83%. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco came fourth at 82%, while Formula One driver Charles Leclerc and his partner Alexandra Saint-Mleux rounded out the top five at 81%.

Lipa, 29, confirmed her engagement to British actor Callum Turner in June 2025, telling British Vogue it was “very exciting.” Tarotoo credits their high score to what it describes as shared adventurous and intellectual traits between Leo and Aquarius signs.

At the other end of the ranking, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton scored just 21% despite their high-profile public appearances, with the platform citing what it called “different outlooks on life and relationships” between their signs.

The ranking was weighted partly by media exposure. The Biebers led on news volume with 21.1 million articles written about their relationship, compared to 1.58 million for Lipa and Turner. Dakota Johnson and musician Role Model generated 19.5 million articles yet scored only 47% in compatibility.

The study is entertainment, not science, and astrology carries no empirical basis for predicting relationship outcomes. Still, for celebrity watchers who follow the zodiac, the numbers make for a colourful snapshot of who Hollywood’s stars believe the universe has paired well.