Hollywood Star AJ Johnson to Launch Ghana Property Expo in London

American actress AJ Akua Johnson will officially open the ninth annual Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo (GLPE) at Pestana Chelsea Bridge Hotel in London on November 15 to 16, 2025.

Johnson, best known for roles in Baby Boy, House Party, and The Jamie Foxx Show, serves as brand ambassador for the 2025 GLPE Global Series. Expo founders Anna and Victoria Agyekum appointed the actress, life coach, and television personality to celebrate her affection for Ghana and commitment to empowering the global diaspora to invest confidently in the country’s property and lifestyle sectors.

The actress has become a Ghanaian citizen within the past three years and now considers the West African nation her home. She expressed enthusiasm about the event’s broader purpose beyond real estate transactions. “Ghana feels like home. The GLPE isn’t just about property, it’s about purpose. It’s about reconnecting with our roots, investing wisely, and building something lasting for generations to come,” Johnson stated.

Now in its ninth year, the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo has evolved into an international platform promoting real estate, trade, investment, and lifestyle opportunities. The event attracts thousands of diaspora professionals, investors, and industry leaders seeking to engage with credible developers and financial institutions driving Ghana’s growth.

This year’s expo features lead sponsors Royal Kingdom Estate, Goldkey Properties, and Clifton Homes, whose expertise and portfolio of verified developments represent the highest standards of property investment in Ghana. The 2025 theme, “Resolving Obstacles in the Ghanaian Property Market,” underscores the expo’s commitment to practical solutions and transparency. From land ownership and financing to regulatory challenges and market education, the event fosters open dialogue between developers, policymakers, and diaspora investors.

Trust conversion remains the critical factor in transforming interest into investment. The expo continues bridging that gap by creating a safe, empowering environment where buyers meet verified companies and advisors. “Trust is what converts curiosity into commitment,” explained cofounder Anna Agyekum. “The GLPE brings all the right people to the same table: serious buyers, credible developers, and financial partners who want to do business the right way. It’s about clarity, education, and empowerment.”

Cofounder Victoria Agyekum added that the mission has always centered on simplifying the process and making property ownership accessible to everyone in the diaspora. “We want people to see the opportunity, not the obstacles, and to feel confident that there are transparent, trusted pathways to invest and build a future back home,” she said.

Ghana’s property market continues commanding international attention. According to Statista data from 2025, Accra ranks as the third fastest growing real estate market in Africa, reflecting the country’s economic resilience and expanding urban demand. The World Bank projects gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 4.8 percent in 2025, driven by construction and services, while Knight Frank reports average rental yields of 8 to 10 percent for prime developments in Accra.

Demographic trends support this momentum. Over 60 percent of Ghanaians abroad intend to own property in Ghana within the next five years, according to International Organization for Migration (IOM) data from 2023. Remittance inflows exceeding four billion United States dollars annually, as reported by the World Bank and Bank of Ghana, are increasingly being directed into real estate, land, and lifestyle projects. Combined with rapid urbanisation and a growing middle class, these trends position Ghana as one of Africa’s most stable and promising investment destinations.

Following a successful launch in Washington, D.C., earlier this year, the GLPE Global Series continues its journey to London in November before concluding in Accra in December. At each stop, Johnson participates in keynote panels, interviews, and networking sessions, championing credible investment and amplifying Ghana’s story on a global stage.

The London edition runs from Saturday, November 15, 2025, to Sunday, November 16, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pestana Chelsea Bridge Hotel. The series finale takes place in Accra at the Alisa Hotel Pavilion on December 16 to 17, 2025, preceded by an opening night reception on Friday, December 12.

Mawutor Alifo, Head of Chancery at Ghana High Commission UK, said the diplomatic mission has been a proud supporter for nine years. “For nine years, the Ghana High Commission UK has been a proud supporter of the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo, a vital platform for promoting investment in Ghana and strengthening the enduring bond between the nation and its diaspora,” Alifo stated.

UK based Ghanaian sisters Anna and Victoria Agyekum founded the expo. The siblings also run respected real estate agency On Point Property. The Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo continues empowering the diaspora and international investors to invest safely and confidently in Ghana’s thriving property and lifestyle sectors. The event showcases verified developers, banks, and service providers while celebrating the creativity, stability, and growth potential of modern Ghana.