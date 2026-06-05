Hollywood Actor James Handy Killed In LA Stabbing

Veteran US actor James Handy, known for Top Gun: Maverick and Jumanji, has been stabbed to death at a Los Angeles home, allegedly by his girlfriend’s son, police say.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said officers were called to a home on Erwin Street in the Tarzana neighbourhood at about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. They found Handy, 81, unconscious in the front yard with a stab wound to the chest. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the LAPD, the 911 caller told dispatchers, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin.” A short time later, a man flagged down officers at the scene and said he was the person they were looking for.

Police identified him as Michael Gledhill, 44, who lived at the home with his mother, Handy’s girlfriend. Gledhill was arrested on suspicion of murder and held on 2 million dollars bail. Investigators said the attack appeared to be isolated, with no wider threat to the public, and the motive remains unclear.

Handy’s death was confirmed by his talent agent, Pam Ellis-Evenas. The New York born character actor built a screen career spanning decades, with more than 100 credits. His recent roles included the bartender Jimmy in Top Gun: Maverick and an exterminator in the 1995 hit Jumanji, and he also appeared in Arachnophobia, Logan and television series including The West Wing, NCIS: Los Angeles and CSI: New York.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact the LAPD.