Holly Warlick, Tennessee Basketball Icon, Dies at 67

Holly Warlick, one of the most consequential figures in the history of American women’s college basketball, died on Wednesday, March 5, 2026, in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. She was 67.

Tributes poured in from across the collegiate sports world, with coaches, former players, and administrators remembering Warlick as a fierce competitor, an inspired leader, and a devoted mentor.

Born and raised in Knoxville, Warlick arrived at the University of Tennessee in 1976 on a partial track scholarship, walking on to the basketball team and quickly establishing herself as one of the program’s most gifted players. Her playmaking ability earned her recognition as “the best player in the South,” and she became the first player in the history of Tennessee athletics, men’s or women’s, to have her jersey retired at the conclusion of her career.

A three-time All-American point guard, Warlick set multiple school records and was named to the 1980 United States Olympic team, though the squad did not compete due to the American-led boycott of the Moscow Games. She also captured a gold medal at the 1979 Federation Internationale de Basketball (FIBA) World Championship in Seoul, South Korea, where she helped the United States end a 22-year drought without a world title.

After her playing days, Warlick returned to Tennessee in 1985 as an assistant coach under Pat Summitt, eventually rising to associate head coach over a 27-year tenure on Summitt’s staff. The Lady Volunteers compiled a record of 1,003 wins and 189 losses during Warlick’s 34 years with the program as both player and coach.

When Summitt stepped aside in 2012 following her diagnosis with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, Warlick was appointed head coach. She held the position for seven seasons, finishing with an overall record of 172 wins and 67 losses. Her teams won Southeastern Conference (SEC) regular-season titles in 2013 and 2015, the SEC Tournament championship in 2014, and reached the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Elite Eight three times.

Warlick was inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2001, the University of Tennessee Lady Vol Hall of Fame in 2002, and the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2004.

Plans are underway for a celebration of her contributions to the Lady Volunteers and to the sport she dedicated her life to. She is survived by family, former players, and the many members of the basketball community whose lives she shaped.