Hohoe United’s Survival Fight Earns Them Dormaa Point

A disciplined Hohoe United side frustrated Aduana FC at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in Dormaa Ahenkro on Saturday, 21 February 2026, holding the Ogya Boys to a goalless draw in Matchweek 23 of the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) that may prove pivotal in two very different contests: the title race and the relegation battle.

Aduana, who had gone unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions including a memorable run that included knocking Asante Kotoko SC out of the MTN FA Cup and earning a point against GPL leaders Medeama SC in Tarkwa, were expected to close out a season double against the Volta Region club. In the reverse fixture in Matchweek 6, Aduana had beaten Hohoe 2-0 at the Hohoe Sports Stadium, with Mezack Afriyie breaking the deadlock before a stoppage-time seal completed the rout.

Saturday’s rematch told a different story. Hohoe, fighting to drag themselves clear of the relegation zone, set up compactly from the first whistle and refused Aduana the space to build rhythm through their preferred patient possession play. Despite controlling long spells and enjoying stronger territorial presence, Aduana struggled to carve out clear openings in a tightly contested first half.

After the interval, the hosts increased the tempo and committed more bodies forward, but Hohoe’s goalkeeper and a well-organised defensive line produced crucial interventions to keep the scoresheet blank. Hohoe also showed occasional menace on the counter without seriously threatening Aduana’s goal.

The point is a valuable one for Hohoe, who ended an eight-game winless streak just one week earlier with a victory over Nations FC. Back-to-back unbeaten results could prove critical as the club battles to avoid an immediate return to the second division following their promotion ahead of the current campaign.

For Aduana, however, the result represents a missed chance to strengthen their hold on a mid-table position and remind title challengers of their home fortress quality. The Nana Agyeman Badu I Park had seen Aduana lose just once in their last 19 home league matches before Saturday, making the dropped points a rare and frustrating outcome in front of their own supporters.

With 17 matchdays remaining and the gap between safety and the relegation places still capable of closing rapidly, every point now carries outsized weight across the GPL standings.