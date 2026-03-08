Hohoe United Stun Medeama at Home to Extend Title Wobble

Hohoe United claimed a memorable away victory at the Tarkwa and Aboso Stadium on Sunday, beating Ghana Premier League leaders Medeama Sporting Club 2-1 in Matchday 25 to extend the title holders’ winless run to five games.

Medeama suffered their first home defeat of the 2025/26 season, ending an impressive unbeaten run on their own turf that had made them one of the most formidable sides in the competition.

Coach Ibrahim Tanko’s side took the lead just two minutes into the second half when Kelvin Obeng found the net. However, the advantage lasted only moments as Hohoe United drew level in the 53rd minute when Fatawu Sulemana turned the ball into his own net.

Medeama were then handed a penalty to reclaim the lead, but goalkeeper Felix Kyei, who stepped up to take the spot kick, failed to convert, marking the club’s second penalty miss in three weeks. Hohoe United seized on the momentum and capitalised on an error by Kyei, who had strayed off his line, allowing the visitors to slot into an empty net and complete the comeback.

The defeat compounds a difficult run for Medeama, who had gone four consecutive league matches without a win before Sunday’s fixture. Despite the slump, they remain the league’s top scorers with 32 goals from their opening 24 matches.

Hohoe United arrived in Tarkwa as the competition’s bottom-half side with only one away win in their previous 11 road fixtures, making the result all the more remarkable. The victory lifts the newly promoted Volta Region club further away from the relegation zone and signals that their recent run of form is no fluke.

The title race tightens further, with Bibiani Gold Stars poised to close the gap at the summit following their own positive result on the same matchday.