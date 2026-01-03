Hohoe United Part Ways With Head Coach Bashiru Tijani

Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Hohoe United have parted ways with their head coach, Bashiru Tijani. This comes a day after their goalless draw to regional rivals Heart of Lions in match week 17 of the Ghana Premier League at the Hohoe Stadium on Friday, January 2, 2026. Bashiru oversaw a good start to their first ever top flight campaign but struggled to maintain that momentum as the season progressed.

The board of Hohoe United Football Club and the club’s head coach, Bashiru Tijani, have agreed to part ways. In the interim, the assistant coach Boniface Ayipah will steer the affairs of the club in an acting capacity until the appointment of a substantive coach, the club announced in a statement. The club also thanked Tijani for his service and contributions during his time in charge.

The former Young Apostles coach led the newcomers through five months in charge but saw his team slip into the relegation zone after 17 matches, marking a difficult first half of the season. Friday’s uninspiring goalless draw with regional rivals Heart of Lions proved to be the final straw for the club’s management, prompting swift action as pressure mounted over the team’s lack of progress.

Tijani guided the Volta based side through a promising start to their maiden top flight campaign, collecting eight points from their first five matches, including an impressive draw against Hearts of Oak on opening day at the Accra Sports Stadium. Hohoe United initially built on their strong home form from the 2024/25 Access Bank Division One League, going three matches unbeaten at home before their run was halted by Aduana FC.

That defeat marked the beginning of a difficult spell, with the club managing just two wins in their last 12 outings. They also endured three consecutive losses before Friday’s stalemate in the Volta derby, extending their winless run to four matches. Bashiru was appointed with the clear task of guiding Hohoe United to safety in their maiden Ghana Premier League season, but the results proved far from encouraging.

In the Heart of Lions match at Hohoe Sports Stadium, the hosts came closest to breaking the deadlock after the interval when they were awarded a penalty. However, captain Safianu Usman failed to capitalize, skying his effort and allowing Heart of Lions to escape punishment. Speaking in his post match interview, Bashiru admitted the game was tough but rued missing the penalty that denied Hohoe United all three points.

It was a very difficult game. Lions gave us a lot of tough times, but I think in the later part we came in and even had a penalty, and that’s the problem that we are facing, the coach said following what would be his final match in charge. He added that it was not what they wanted, emphasizing they wanted all three points and were unlucky to miss the penalty opportunity.

Hohoe United currently sit 15th on the Ghana Premier League table with 18 points, just one point above the relegation zone. After the draw against Heart of Lions, dropping more points in their next match against Hearts of Oak could drag the team into the relegation zone, adding urgency to the search for a new head coach.

The club will host Hearts of Oak in their next league fixture, a match that will provide assistant coach Boniface Ayipah with his first test as interim head coach. The Phobians represent formidable opposition for a team trying to escape relegation trouble, making the assignment particularly challenging for the caretaker coach.

Bashiru is no stranger to the Ghanaian top flight, having had previous spells with Legon Cities and Hearts of Oak. The fast rising tactician previously served as both assistant and interim head coach at Hearts of Oak before taking charge at Hohoe United. His experience at the highest level made him an attractive candidate when Hohoe United sought leadership for their debut Premier League campaign.

Before the season opener against Hearts of Oak in September 2025, Bashiru had vowed to upset the Phobians at their own ground. Ghanaians will feel the presence of Hohoe United in the Ghana Premier League this season. I’m not under pressure because I have been there as a coach of Hearts of Oak before. I’m going into this game just to make name for myself, he stated confidently ahead of that match.

The opening day performance vindicated his confidence, as Hohoe United held Hearts of Oak to a goalless draw, earning both respect and recognition. Bashiru revealed after that match that their game plan was no accident, explaining they had spent weeks studying Hearts of Oak. We knew exactly the team we were coming to meet. We studied Hearts of Oak’s pre season performances during the Top Four tournament and their game against Great Olympics. This allowed us to equip our team tactically and mentally for the challenge, he said at the time.

However, maintaining that level of preparation and performance proved difficult as the season wore on. The initial optimism generated by the strong start gradually faded as Hohoe United struggled with consistency. Their inability to convert home advantage into victories became a particular concern, as did their difficulty finding the back of the net during crucial periods.

Before the Heart of Lions match, Bashiru had acknowledged the team’s precarious position. We are playing against a team that have similar problem like us. We all lost in our last week games so that will tell you how difficult this encounter will be but we are playing home but then we have the right mentality to win here so we have to work very hard for that especially when it comes to all aspects of the game we have to improve especially when it comes to scoring opportunities, he said in his pre match comments.

Last week, their trip to Basake Holy Stars was enveloped with a 2-0 defeat, further compounding their struggles. The loss highlighted ongoing concerns about the side’s attacking output and overall direction, issues that ultimately cost Bashiru his position despite his efforts to turn things around.

Hohoe United earned promotion to the Ghana Premier League as champions of the 2024/25 Access Bank Division One League Zone Three. Their promotion represented a historic achievement for the Volta Region club, bringing top flight football to Hohoe for the first time. The club’s strong home support during their Division One campaign raised expectations for their debut season.

The search for a new substantive coach will be crucial for Hohoe United’s survival hopes. With more than half the season remaining, the new coach will need to quickly arrest the slide and implement tactics that can produce wins. The club’s proximity to the relegation zone means there is little margin for error in the second half of the campaign.

Assistant coach Boniface Ayipah faces an immediate baptism of fire with the Hearts of Oak fixture looming. How he navigates this transition period could influence whether he is considered for the permanent role or whether the club looks externally for Bashiru’s replacement. The coming weeks will be critical in determining Hohoe United’s top flight future.