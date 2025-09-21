Hohoe Captain Calls for Patience After Historic Draw

Captain Safianu Usman delivered an impassioned plea for patience as Hohoe United marked their first-ever home Ghana Premier League (GPL) match with a 1-1 draw against Young Apostles, leaving the debutants still searching for their maiden top-flight victory.

The historic encounter at Hohoe Sports Stadium showcased both the promise and growing pains of Ghana’s newest premier league club, as defensive lapses and tactical inexperience cost them what appeared to be a certain victory on home soil.

Hohoe United took the lead just three minutes into the second half, igniting scenes of jubilation among the passionate home supporters who had waited years to witness premier league football in their town. However, their celebrations proved premature as Young Apostles capitalized on defensive uncertainty to secure an equalizer that denied the hosts their historic first win.

Speaking candidly after the match, Usman identified critical areas where inexperience showed. “What really affected the team is maybe our timing and our recovery. I think our recovery and decision-making made us lose the game,” the captain admitted, highlighting the tactical adjustments required at Ghana’s highest level.

The result extends Hohoe United’s winless start to two matches, following their impressive goalless draw against giants Hearts of Oak in their debut fixture. While remaining unbeaten represents solid progress for any newly promoted side, the captain acknowledged mounting pressure from supporters eager to celebrate their first premier league victory.

Addressing concerns about the team’s slow start, Usman delivered a measured response that emphasized perspective over promises. “What I have to tell them is they should be patient with us. We are a new club in the Ghana Premier League. When you look at Young Apostles, they are our seniors in the league. This is their second season, and we are now coming up,” he explained.

The captain’s comments reflect broader challenges facing newly promoted clubs in adapting to premier league intensity and tactical sophistication. Young Apostles themselves struggled in their opening fixture, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Medeama, demonstrating that even second-season clubs face significant adjustments.

Hohoe United’s journey to the premier league represents one of Ghanaian football’s most remarkable promotion stories. The club secured promotion from Zone Three of the Division One League, joining an elite group that includes recent promotees like Accra Lions, Kotoku Royals, Heart of Lions, and Vision FC.

The match was overshadowed by a serious injury to experienced defender Paul Kwame, the former Liberty Professionals captain who played a pivotal role in guiding Hohoe to promotion. Kwame suffered a frightening collision with an opponent that left him initially unresponsive, requiring immediate medical attention before being rushed to hospital. Fortunately, club officials confirmed he has since been discharged and is expected to rejoin team preparations shortly.

The injury to Kwame, considered one of the club’s most experienced premier league campaigners, further emphasized the challenges facing a squad still adapting to top-flight demands. His leadership and defensive stability will be crucial as Hohoe United attempts to establish themselves among Ghana’s elite clubs.

Looking ahead to their Matchday 3 encounter with Vision FC, Hohoe United face another newly promoted side in what could prove a defining fixture for both clubs’ early-season confidence. Vision FC, like their upcoming opponents, will be equally eager to register their first premier league victory.

The captain’s appeal for patience resonates beyond Hohoe’s immediate fanbase, reflecting the broader reality that sustainable success in Ghana’s premier league requires time, investment, and tactical evolution. His leadership in managing expectations while maintaining optimism suggests the mental resilience necessary for long-term survival at the highest level.

For Hohoe United, the journey from Division One champions to established premier league competitors has only just begun, with their captain’s words serving as both acknowledgment of current limitations and commitment to eventual success.