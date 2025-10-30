Ho West MP Issues Stark Ultimatum Over Anti-LGBTQ Bill

Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah has drawn a hard line in the sand over Ghana’s controversial anti-LGBTQ legislation, and he’s not mincing words about the consequences.

The Ho West MP declared on JoyNews’ PM Express that he’ll abandon his parliamentary seat entirely if the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill isn’t passed and signed into law. It’s an unusually public ultimatum from a sitting lawmaker, one that reveals just how deeply personal this legislative battle has become for some members of Parliament.

“If it’s not assented to, I will not come back to Parliament again,” Bedzrah stated during the live broadcast. And this wasn’t a private conversation leaked to the press; he made the declaration openly, saying he’d already told colleagues and constituents about his position. The message? He’s prepared to walk away from his political career over this single issue.

But what’s driving such an absolute stance? According to Bedzrah, it’s about something bigger than parliamentary procedure or party politics. He framed his commitment as a moral obligation to future generations, questioning what purpose his presence in Parliament serves if he can’t uphold what he considers fundamental principles.

“What do I come to do? If I don’t have a principle, I don’t have a moral principle to my generation’s unborn, then what am I doing?” he asked, positioning the bill as central to his entire political identity.

The MP went further, distancing himself from colleagues who he believes treat parliamentary work as purely transactional politics. “Some of us, you know us, I did not just enter Parliament because I want to be a member of Parliament,” he noted, suggesting that his motivations differ fundamentally from other lawmakers who may view their roles more pragmatically.

This raises interesting questions about the current state of Ghana’s Parliament. Bedzrah’s comments imply a divide between principle-driven legislators and those focused on political maneuvering, though critics might argue that framing one’s position as inherently more principled than others’ is itself a political strategy.

The bill in question has generated significant controversy both domestically and internationally. It seeks to criminalize LGBTQ advocacy and impose stricter penalties on same-sex relationships, putting Ghana at odds with international human rights organizations while resonating with many constituents who support traditional family structures.

Bedzrah’s ultimatum also highlights the personal stakes some MPs have attached to the legislation’s fate. While bills routinely pass or fail in Parliament without existential career threats, this particular piece of legislation has become a litmus test for what some lawmakers consider non-negotiable values.

“Our principles, and we must defend those principles,” Bedzrah asserted. “My colleagues who think that we are just there to do politics, some of us are not there to do politics. We are there for a purpose, for the forward movement and advancement of this country.”

Whether his threat will influence the bill’s trajectory remains uncertain. Presidential assent is required for the legislation to become law, and international pressure has complicated what supporters initially viewed as straightforward passage. The question now is whether Bedzrah’s public commitment will inspire similar declarations from other MPs or simply underscore the deep divisions within Parliament over the bill’s merits and implications.

For constituents in Ho West, the ultimatum presents an unusual situation. They’re effectively being told their representative will resign if specific legislation doesn’t pass, regardless of other parliamentary responsibilities or local concerns that might arise in future sessions. It’s a gamble that assumes voters will appreciate the principled stand more than they’d value continued representation.