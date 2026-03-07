Ho West MP Challenges Citizens to Ask What They Can Do for Ghana

The Member of Parliament for Ho West, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, used Ghana’s 69th Independence Day celebrations to challenge constituents to reflect on their personal contribution to national development, telling residents that rebuilding the country is a shared responsibility that cannot rest on government alone.

Speaking at a ceremony in Dzolo Kpuita in the Ho West District on Friday, March 6, 2026, the MP directed his message at all citizens regardless of their station. “Wherever you find yourself, ask yourself: what can I do for this nation? God placed you in this country and in this district for a reason, so that you can contribute your quota to the development of this nation,” he said.

The District Chief Executive for the Ho West District Assembly, Francis Profer Dusey, told the gathering that the district is implementing programmes to stimulate economic growth and improve education and healthcare delivery. He urged students present at the event to prioritise discipline and hard work. “There is no substitute for hard work and discipline. You must avoid deviant acts that could derail your foundation and compromise your future,” he told them.

The celebration featured a parade by school children and cadet personnel, patriotic songs, and cultural displays.