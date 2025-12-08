Ho Teaching Hospital Opens Meditation Garden for Wellness Tourism

Ho Teaching Hospital has commissioned a Meditation Garden and Music Therapy Studio at its Kpogadzi annex, marking a significant expansion of its medical tourism initiative focused on mental and emotional wellness.

The facility, located along the Ho-Kpetoe road, opened with a ceremony attended by diplomatic representatives from Guinea, Togo, and Nigeria. The new wellness center offers guided meditation, therapeutic music sessions, and complementary treatments designed to reduce stress and support psychological recovery for patients, staff, and visitors.

Ambassadors and diplomats participated in preventive health checkups, meditation sessions, physiotherapy activities, and music therapy led by clinical psychologists during the commissioning event. Distinguished guests included Ambassador Jean Natho Dore of Guinea, Abdul Aziz Diallo from the Guinea Embassy, High Commissioner Awoki Panassa of Togo, Acting Nigeria High Commissioner Dayo Adeoye, and other officials.

The garden and studio form part of Ho Teaching Hospital’s broader strategy to establish itself as a premier medical tourism destination in Ghana. The facility integrates holistic healthcare principles by addressing both physical and mental health needs through clinical treatments combined with wellness therapies.

Edmund Tsogbe, Director of Human Resources who represented the Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the hospital’s ambition to lead Ghana’s medical tourism sector. The facility aims to serve patients undergoing recovery while also providing wellness retreats for individuals seeking respite from demanding lifestyles.

High Commissioner Panassa, serving as dean of the diplomatic corps, praised the experience and urged the public to utilize the facility. He described the experience as worth undertaking and encouraged broader community participation.

Anthony Bells Kafui Kanyi, Medical Tourism Coordinator at the hospital, revealed plans to launch quarterly wellness retreats and vacation packages for corporate groups and individuals beginning next year. The initiative positions the facility as both a therapeutic environment for patients and a wellness destination for health-conscious clients.

The Meditation Garden and Music Therapy Studio represent an innovative approach to patient-centered care in Ghana’s healthcare landscape, combining conventional medical services with alternative wellness therapies. The project underscores growing recognition of mental health treatment within the country’s healthcare system.