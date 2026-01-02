Ho Muslims Pray Outdoors After Mosque Closure

Muslim worshippers in Ho marked Friday prayers outside the Central Mosque on January 3, 2026, after authorities locked the facility over security concerns following a violent shooting incident that left multiple congregants injured during an escalating Imamship dispute.

When congregants arrived for Jummah prayers, the mosque remained closed and heavily guarded by armed military and police personnel, prompting preparations at an alternative location linked to one of the feuding factions. The shutdown marked the first Friday prayers since the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) ordered the mosque closed for two weeks effective Thursday, January 1, 2026.

One worshipper who was injured during the shooting told MyJoyOnline’s Albert Kuzor that despite his injuries, he attended Friday prayers at the alternate venue. I was injured when the incident happened last week, but by the grace of Allah, I can now walk, so I still came to pray today, he stated, reflecting determination among worshippers to maintain religious obligations despite the disruption.

Another worshipper explained he was alerted by the Imam about the temporary prayer venue. I was at home when the Imam called and told me there was a place for prayers. We came to help prepare it. We will pray outside because the mosque has been closed, he said, describing preparations at a residence associated with one of the rival factions claiming leadership.

The Regional Security Council, acting in consultation with the Ministry of the Interior, ordered the closure of the Ho Central Mosque for two weeks following what it described as troubling developments within the Muslim community. The decision came after an emergency meeting convened on Monday, December 29, 2025, to address escalating tensions linked to rival claims to the position of Volta Regional Chief Imam.

Armed individuals reportedly stormed the mosque on Thursday, December 26, 2025, during evening prayers and opened fire, wounding multiple worshippers. Ghana News Agency (GNA) reported nine people were injured and rushed to Ho Teaching Hospital, where they received treatment and were discharged. Adom Online reported at least 10 worshippers were injured, with two in critical condition, highlighting discrepancies in official casualty figures.

Some suspects were rounded up during police investigations following the Boxing Day incident. A joint team of police forensic experts from Accra and Ho visited the mosque on December 30 to gather evidence, after which the facility was cordoned off with police tape. However, by the following day, the tapes had been removed, raising questions about compliance with security directives.

REGSEC declared the mosque premises a crime scene to allow for thorough investigations into the shooting. The location under dispute is hereby declared a crime scene to facilitate further investigation until a permanent resolution is achieved concerning the ongoing impasse, stated the official announcement signed by Volta Regional Minister James Gunu, who chairs the security council.

The decision was taken solely in the interest of peace, unity and the long term stability of the Muslim community in Ho, the statement emphasized. The temporary closure will provide a calm and neutral environment to facilitate mediation efforts aimed at resolving ongoing disputes and restoring harmony among all parties involved.

REGSEC stressed that peaceful dialogue remained the most effective means of resolving the differences and appealed to the feuding factions to exercise restraint and give peace a genuine chance. The safety of worshippers, the sanctity of the mosque and the unity of the community remain our highest priorities, the statement declared, expressing confidence that with cooperation, mutual respect and commitment to peace, the Ho Central Mosque would soon reopen.

The conflict centers on a protracted dispute between Shaikh Muniru and Shaikh Anas, both claiming the position of Volta Regional Chief Imam. The rivalry has split the Muslim community in Ho into opposing camps, creating tensions that erupted into violence on Boxing Day when masked individuals allegedly aligned with one faction forcibly entered the mosque during prayers.

A statement signed by Abdul Razak Abubakar on behalf of the Ho Zongo Community rejected the closure decision, describing it as unacceptable and alleging that it was influenced by the Volta Regional Minister. According to the statement, the Ho Central Mosque had remained peaceful for many years until a group allegedly led by Ali Muniru forcefully entered the premises with armed men, during which gunshots were reportedly fired.

The Ho Zongo Community statement suggested that one faction bore responsibility for initiating violence rather than defending their position, framing the closure as punitive toward the victims rather than the aggressors. However, REGSEC maintained that its decision was not punitive but rather a preventive measure aimed at restoring calm and enabling dialogue among feuding parties.

Despite the REGSEC directive taking effect January 1, Graphic Online and GBC Ghana reported that the mosque remained open to the public on Thursday, January 1, with doors unlocked and adults and children entering and exiting in apparent violation of the closure order. By Friday, January 3, however, heavy security presence had sealed the facility, forcing worshippers to seek alternative venues.

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, condemned the shooting at Ho Central Mosque in late December, calling for peace and justice. His intervention highlighted the gravity of the situation and the concern among Ghana’s Islamic leadership about intra-Muslim violence threatening communal harmony.

Imamship disputes are not uncommon in Ghana’s Muslim communities, where succession questions and competing claims to religious leadership sometimes create divisions requiring intervention by traditional authorities, national Islamic bodies or secular security agencies. The Ho situation represents one of the more serious recent cases, given the resort to armed violence within a place of worship.

The two week closure period is intended to create space for mediation efforts while police complete investigations into the Boxing Day shooting. REGSEC expressed confidence that stakeholders would cooperate constructively to achieve a lasting and amicable resolution, though the rejection of the closure by one faction suggests ongoing tensions that may complicate reconciliation efforts.

Security personnel are expected to maintain their presence at the mosque throughout the closure period as investigations continue. The directive has been copied to the Ministry of the Interior, the Inspector General of Police, National Security Secretariat and regional security heads to ensure effective enforcement and coordination.

The Friday prayers held outdoors demonstrated the resilience of worshippers determined to fulfill religious obligations despite the disruption, though the division into separate venues along factional lines illustrated the depth of the community split. Whether the two week closure provides sufficient time to mediate a lasting resolution remains uncertain as rival camps maintain their competing claims to leadership.

The incident raises broader questions about mechanisms for resolving religious leadership disputes before they escalate to violence. Traditional conflict resolution approaches within Islamic communities rely on consensus building and elder mediation, though the effectiveness of these methods depends on all parties accepting the legitimacy of the process and its outcomes.