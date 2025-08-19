HM King Mohammed VI Issues Very High Instructions to Dispatch Additional Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Inhabitants

In display of the constant support and tangible solidarity of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, towards the brotherly Palestinian people, the Sovereign issued His Very High Instructions to dispatch additional humanitarian aid in favor of the inhabitants of Gaza, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said Monday in a statement.

This additional aid operation consists of approximately 100 tons of humanitarian and medical supplies, specifically intended for vulnerable categories, particularly children and infants, the same source stated.

His Majesty the King, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, insisted that this humanitarian aid, like previous ones, be delivered by air, in order to urgently and directly reach the beneficiaries among the Palestinian brothers.

This generous Royal initiative reflects His Majesty the King’s constant concern for the critical humanitarian situation facing the people of Gaza, as well as the Sovereign’s unwavering commitment to alleviating their suffering, the statement concluded.