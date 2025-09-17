Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty Plans Birthday Celebration at Soho Marina Mall

Popular Ghanaian radio presenter Andy Dosty reportedly plans to mark his birthday with a special celebration at Soho, Marina Mall in Airport City, Accra, according to event organizers.

The celebration is allegedly scheduled to coincide with the Simply Irresistible corporate nightlife experience, which typically takes place on Friday evenings at the upscale venue. The event organizers have indicated that table reservations can be made through contact numbers 0550188888 or 0271000085.

Andrew Amoh, professionally known as Andy Dosty, has established himself as one of Ghana’s most recognizable media personalities since taking over hosting duties of Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM in 2017. His broadcasting excellence was recognized in 2019 when he received the Radio Personality of the Year award at the National Communications Awards.

The multimedia personality has diversified his portfolio beyond radio, reportedly hosting high-profile events including The Taste of Afrika program launch. In 2018, he was appointed to the board of the Ghana DJ Awards, and the following year became an ambassador for the International Youth Empowerment Foundation’s annual youth summit.

Dosty’s entertainment career has not been without controversy. In 2019, he released a single titled “Love You Die” featuring award-winning artist Kuami Eugene. That same year, he made headlines after claiming credit for the rise of dancehall artist Shatta Wale, a statement that reportedly sparked debate among music industry observers and fans.

More recently, Dosty drew public attention in 2021 when he allegedly dismissed upcoming artist Okese 1 from his studio over punctuality and professional conduct issues, highlighting his emphasis on industry professionalism.

Most recently, the veteran broadcaster has been nominated for the 7th Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, demonstrating his continued relevance and recognition in Ghana’s entertainment landscape.

Soho at Marina Mall has become a popular venue for high-profile entertainment events, with Simply Irresistible’s Friday Night Jam previously hosting notable performers including GrandMaster Nii. The venue’s reputation for attracting industry heavyweights and entertainment enthusiasts makes it a fitting location for such celebrations.

While specific details about performers and the event format remain unconfirmed, the celebration is expected to attract colleagues from Ghana’s media and entertainment industry, along with fans of the popular radio host.

The planned celebration reflects the growing trend of Ghanaian media personalities leveraging their public profiles to create memorable experiences that blend personal milestones with professional networking opportunities in Accra’s evolving nightlife scene.