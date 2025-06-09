Historian Urges National Identity Focus in Ghanaian Education

University of Cape Coast historian Professor Osei Kwarteng has called for Ghana’s education system to deliberately cultivate patriotism and national identity among youth from early childhood.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on 9 June, Prof. Kwarteng stressed that Ghanaian identity must supersede ethnic or regional affiliations.

“We have no other nation but Ghana. God in His wisdom made us Ghanaians, not Nigerians or Americans,” he stated. “We must teach our youth that they are first Ghanaians before anything else — before their ethnicity or town.”

Prof. Kwarteng emphasised teaching historical figures like Yaa Asantewaa, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, and the Big Six to foster pride in Ghana’s heritage. He asserted students should understand ancestral sacrifices for independence and nation-building. “Let youth see themselves in those who came before them — to say, ‘I want to be like Nkrumah or Yaa Asantewaa.’ That is how we build patriots,” he explained.

He warned that neglecting identity education risks creating a “disconnected and indifferent generation,” advocating for renewed emphasis on civic education covering Ghana’s history, values, and future.

The remarks coincide with ongoing national debates about youth migration and social cohesion in Ghana.