Hisense Ghana Revolutionizes Healthcare with State-of-the-Art Ultrasound Donation

By Perdita AGYARKO

In a significant stride towards enhancing Ghana’s healthcare landscape, Hisense Ghana has donated cutting-edge H60 Ultrasound Diagnostic Systems to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH). This generous contribution underscores Hisense Ghana’s commitment to leveraging technology to improve public health.

The Power of Ultrasound in Ghanaian Healthcare

Ultrasound technology plays a vital role in Ghana’s healthcare system, particularly in obstetrics and gynecology, where it’s used in an estimated 70% of initial assessments. The Hisense H60 Ultrasound Diagnostic System is designed to provide high-quality imaging capabilities, enabling healthcare professionals to diagnose conditions accurately and efficiently.

Global Expertise, Local Impact*

The Hisense H60 is a testament to the company’s global expertise in medical technology. With over 50,000 complex diagnostic cases supported in premier Chinese hospitals, the H60 system has earned recognition from expert physicians worldwide. Its advanced image processing and user-friendly interface make it an invaluable tool for healthcare professionals.

A Legacy of Support for Ghana’s Healthcare Sector

Hisense Ghana’s donation is part of its broader commitment to supporting Ghana’s healthcare sector. Previous initiatives include:

Donating two fully-equipped ambulances to Apinto Government Hospital and Tarkwa Municipal Hospital in 2020

Providing an advanced ultrasound diagnostic system to the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in 2023

Pioneering ultrasound donations to Tarkwa Municipal Hospital

Empowering Healthcare Professionals, Improving Patient Outcomes

The Hisense H60 Ultrasound Diagnostic System is poised to make a significant impact on patient care and medical education in Ghana. By equipping major teaching hospitals with advanced technology, Hisense Ghana is helping to ensure that healthcare professionals have the tools they need to provide high-quality care.

Through this donation, Hisense Ghana reaffirms its commitment to delivering better health outcomes for the Ghanaian people.