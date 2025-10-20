Hisense Ghana Pushing Boundaries of Healthcare with Advanced H60 Ultrasound

Hisense Ghana’s commitment as a global technology leader transcends the home and extends into the critical sphere of public health.

The global electronics giants has recently announced its latest significant contribution: the donation of the state-of-the-art Hisense H60 Ultrasound Diagnostic System to [Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH)], further strengthening Ghana’s medical infrastructure.

The Critical Role of Ultrasound in Ghanaian Healthcare

This donation is strategically vital, recognizing the essential role of diagnostic imaging. In settings like Ghana, where resources can be constrained, ultrasound is often the primary, non-invasive diagnostic tool for an estimated 70% of initial obstetric and gynecological assessments, and plays a crucial role in diagnosing conditions ranging from abdominal emergencies to cardiac issues. Equipping major teaching hospitals with advanced systems directly enhances patient outcomes and medical education.

Global Expertise:

The Power of the Hisense H60

The Hisense H60 is not just a donation; it’s a transfer of proven, reliable medical technology.

Proven Reliability: Globally, Hisense ultrasound products are utilized in over 20 premier Chinese hospitals, where they have successfully supported more than 50,000 complex diagnostic cases, earning unanimous clinical recognition from expert physicians.

Clinical Excellence: The H60 system leverages advanced image processing and a user-friendly interface to deliver exceptional clarity, which is crucial for early and accurate diagnosis—a factor that can drastically improve patient prognosis in critical care, pediatrics, and emergency departments.

Efficiency in Practice:

The system’s high throughput capabilities allow clinicians to perform studies faster without compromising quality, thereby increasing the number of patients seen daily and reducing diagnostic bottlenecks in busy teaching hospitals.

A History of Impactful Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

Hisense Ghana has a profound and measurable history of supporting Ghana’s frontline healthcare workers and institutions:

Strengthening Medical Logistics:

In August 2020, Hisense Ghana donated two fully-equipped ambulances, valued at $90,000, to the Apinto Government Hospital and the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital.

Pioneering Ultrasound Donations:

Hisense Ghana’s commitment to diagnostic imaging began early, with our very first ultrasound donation made to the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital.

Advanced System for Education:

In 2023, Hisense Ghana made a substantial donation of an advanced Ultrasound diagnostic system—valued at over $50,000—to the prestigious University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), Legon, providing essential tools for the next generation of Ghanaian medical professionals.

Indeed, this consistent, impactful history underscores its dedication to strengthening the healthcare sector in Ghana.

Through this donation of the Hisense H60 Ultrasound, it assures its partners, including the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Tamale Teaching Hospital, of a successful and enduring collaboration aimed at delivering better health outcomes for the Ghanaian people.