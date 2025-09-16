His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana to Give Presidential Keynote Address at 14th Africa Fintech Summit in Accra

The Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS) is honored to announce and welcome His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama as Presidential Keynote Speaker for the 14th edition of the summit, taking place at the Accra International Convention Centre (AICC) in Accra from October 8–10, 2025. His Excellency’s presidential keynote address will take place on the 09th of October 2025.

H.E. President John Dramani Mahama was sworn into the President’s Office on the 7th of January 2025. H.E. was also the fourth President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, having previously occupied the high office of President between January 7, 2013, and January 6, 2017. A strong proponent of intra-African trade, H.E. President Mahama had a decorated pan-African roles including being the former Chairperson of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Commission., the former Chairperson of the African Union’s High-Level African Trade Committee, and the first Co-chair of the United Nations Advocacy Group on the Sustainable Development Goals, the current Chair of the TANA Forum, a high-level forum on security in Africa headquartered in Ethiopia. The president also played an instrumental role in laying the foundation for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), whose secretariat is now based in Ghana.

The Ghanaian government has shown tremendous support for the upcoming summit, including issuing an official endorsement by the Office of the President. “It is with great pleasure that the Government of Ghana formally confirms its endorsement of the 14th Africa Fintech Summit, scheduled to take place in Accra from 8 to 10 October, 2025. As a nation committed to fostering digital innovation and economic growth, we are proud to play host to this pivotal event. We eagerly anticipate a highly productive and impactful Summit that will foster meaningful collaborations, showcase cutting-edge advancements, and drive the future of Fintech across Africa,” a part of the statement issued by Julius Debrah, Chief of Staff, Office of the President, Republic of Ghana, reads.

Speaking about the president’s endorsement and upcoming keynote address at the summit, Zekarias Amsalu, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Africa Fintech Summit, said, “We are honored to welcome His Excellency President Mahama as our Presidential keynote speaker for the 14th Africa Fintech Summit in Accra, Ghana on 09 October 2025. His Excellency’s participation and presidential keynote comes at such a pivotal time where Ghana is transforming its 24 hours digital economy with several presidential initiatives, showcasing Ghana is ready for the digital future and is open to welcome global fintech & investment partners. The keynote address will provide an excellent opportunity for the Fintech ecosystem to align its strategy and growth trajectory right with and find ways to support the digital transformation of Ghana.”

Now in its 14th edition, the Africa Fintech Summit will bring together over 1,500 in-person and 3,000 virtual attendees from 65 countries, including startups, investors, regulators, and innovators. Programming includes:

Keynotes, Fire-side Chats, Masterclasses, Workshops, Panels, Closed Door Roundtables, Bilateral Meetings

Alpha Expo Micro Accelerator & Pitch Competition for Early-Stage Startups

Networking Receptions, Excellence in Fintech Award Ceremony, Happy Hour, VIP Dinners & Ecosystem Tours in & around Accra

Curated Conference Tourism Travel

Since its launch in 2018, AFTS has helped facilitate over $300 million in funding for African early stage fintech startups and contributes an estimated $3 million per event in conference tourism impact to host economies every year.

Register Now

Tickets for in-person and virtual participation are available at: https://africafintechsummit.com/event/afts-accra-2025

Confirmed Sponsors of the summit so far include VISA, Binance, Chevron, Analytix Engine, ShrinQ Ghana, Africa Finance Corporation, Conduit, MDP, Flutterwave, SecondSTAX, KC Compliance, Mukuru, Paystack, FIDO, Fincra, and counting.

Confirmed Strategic, Knowledge & Media Partners include Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana’s Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, SME Finance Forum, Managed by the IFC (International Finance Corporation), Institutional Investor Network, African Media Agency (AMA), Blacvolta, Corporate Council on Africa, Briter, Halcyon, Ghana Fintech and Payments Association, Ghana FinTech Awards, Afropolitan Cities & F3 Global Advisory Group.

Confirmed Exhibitors include HIZO, Yellowcard, Clapay SAS, Magmasend, Koinkoin, and counting.