Hiome-Takporm Chief Preaches Peace ..As He Gains Shai Traditional Council Recognition

By Aelx Boye

The newly legitimate installed chief for the Hiome-Takporm family of Dodowa within the Shai-Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region, Nene Akrotiah Kpitimah IV, has underscored the need for every member of the family to unite to help the area achieved its developmental agenda.

The young, educated, energetic, and a democratic leadership style Chief noted that the area can not march with other areas if they failed as a people to stand united.

Nene Kpitimah IV was speaking with journalists when he officially attended this year 2025 Ngayem festival celebration Durbar at Dodowa over the weekend attributed growth in other families to unity.

As a newly installed chief, Nene Kpitimah IV declared his readiness to retrieve all lost properties belonging to members of the Takporm family during his tenure of service.

“As an individual leader, I cannot work alone without massive support from the people i am am serving in achieving our developmental goals and objectives,” he disclosed.

According to the Chief, it would be very essential that members of the Takporm family burry their various differences and rally behind him to help them get to their destination of growth.

The Chief seized the opportunity and appealed to President John Dramani Mahama and the Shai-Osudoku District Chief Executive (MCE) Officer to ensure that all compensations meant to the Takporm family were received within this year to propel their (the family’s) growth as citizens of Ghana.

“Properties belonging to the members of the Takporm family were taken over the by state after the demise of our chief in the year 2004, and we have still not been compensated by the government and it would be important that our bona-fide properties were return to us or we are compensated” Nene Kpiitimah IV stated.