Hilton Signs Three New DoubleTree Properties Across Africa Including Togo Debut

Hilton announced on Wednesday the expansion of its DoubleTree brand across Africa with three new hotel signings in Morocco, Togo and the Republic of Congo, marking the company’s entry into the Togolese market.

The global hospitality company revealed the signings on December 18, 2025, at its Johannesburg office in South Africa. The properties represent continued momentum for Hilton’s African expansion strategy, which aims to nearly triple its continental presence to more than 160 hotels in coming years. The company now has over 100 hotels in its Africa pipeline across multiple brands including DoubleTree by Hilton, Hilton Hotels and Resorts, Hampton by Hilton and Canopy by Hilton.

DoubleTree by Hilton Lomé Airport will mark Hilton’s debut in Togo through a partnership with SODEXH SA. Strategically positioned opposite Lomé International Airport, the property will become the country’s first internationally branded airport hotel offering upscale services and conference facilities to business travelers. The 165 room hotel will feature a signature restaurant, lobby café, outdoor pool, spa and fitness center alongside flexible meeting spaces including a ballroom and three meeting rooms designed to serve business travelers and transit guests.

The Republic of Congo property, DoubleTree by Hilton Kintele, will be located in Brazzaville’s emerging Kintele district featuring 200 guest rooms and suites. Amenities will include a fitness center, tennis court, spa and beauty salon alongside multiple dining venues including a lobby bar and terrace, pool bar and two specialty restaurants offering panoramic Congo River views. The hotel will house West Africa’s largest conference center spanning 75,000 square meters with an auditorium accommodating 1,500 guests, banquet halls, a VIP lounge and museum hall.

Signed with Société d’Exploitation et de Développement des Infrastructures du Congo, the Kintele property will start welcoming guests in 2026 and join the recently opened Hilton Brazzaville Les Tours Jumelles Hotel and Residences. The massive conference facilities position the hotel as a prime accommodation choice for major events and corporate gatherings across the Central African region.

DoubleTree by Hilton Marrakech La Palmeraie will be set in Marrakech’s renowned Palmeraie district as a resort style property offering 228 guest rooms and suites. The hotel will feature landscaped gardens and multiple dining options including an all day dining restaurant, lobby café, pool bar and two specialty restaurants. Guests will access a relaxing pool area with kids pool, gym, spa and paddle court alongside a ballroom and meeting rooms with close proximity to the city’s historic district and vibrant souks. The property is expected to open in 2028.

Carlos Khneisser, chief development officer for Middle East and Africa at Hilton, said the company is delighted to expand its footprint with three new DoubleTree properties. Africa’s major business hubs and rich cultural heritage continue to present exciting opportunities for growth according to Khneisser. The signings reflect Hilton’s commitment to supporting Africa’s hospitality sector with dedicated local development teams and deep market expertise.

The Marrakech signing joins Hilton’s rapidly growing footprint in Morocco with 16 hotels in the pipeline including the highly anticipated Waldorf Astoria Rabat Salé and Hampton by Hilton Ben Guerir, both opening soon. Morocco represents a key market for Hilton’s North African expansion strategy as the country continues developing its tourism infrastructure and attracting international business travelers.

DoubleTree by Hilton’s momentum across Africa includes several signings announced earlier in 2025. These include DoubleTree by Hilton Cabinda Futila Residences in Angola, DoubleTree by Hilton Adama and DoubleTree by Hilton Dire Dawa in Ethiopia, and DoubleTree by Hilton Fes Golf in Morocco. The brand now operates more than 700 hotels across 61 countries and territories worldwide.

Hilton announced plans in July 2025 to nearly triple its African presence from 63 currently operating hotels to more than 160 properties in coming years. The expansion is expected to create approximately 18,000 jobs across the continent supporting local economies through hospitality roles and related sectors. The company currently has recruitment underway for 600 positions across Africa.

Recent Hilton openings across Africa include Canopy by Hilton Cape Town Longkloof in South Africa, Hampton by Hilton Sandton Grayston in Johannesburg and DoubleTree by Hilton Addis Ababa Airport in Ethiopia. Hilton is set to debut in Ghana later this year with the expected opening of Hilton Accra Cantonments featuring over 140 rooms, dining venues, event spaces and wellness facilities.

The DoubleTree brand is renowned for delivering warm and contemporary hospitality to business and leisure travelers worldwide, complete with its signature chocolate chip cookie welcome. For more than 55 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has been a symbol of comfort for travelers globally, welcoming guests with the beloved cookie and prioritizing spaces and human moments that make travelers feel valued.

Hilton’s African expansion strategy focuses on entering or reentering key markets including Angola, Benin, Ghana, Nigeria, Madagascar, Tanzania and Ethiopia. The development pipeline reflects deliberate focus on business travel hubs, mixed use developments and high potential tourism destinations. Several developments are located near major airports, business districts and government hubs to leverage business travel demand and event hosting capabilities.

In Angola, Hilton signed three properties marking its debut in the country. These include Hilton Luanda Hotel Godinho featuring 220 rooms opening in 2027, Hilton Garden Inn Luanda Airport with 200 rooms opening in 2028, and DoubleTree by Hilton Cabinda Futila Residences offering 290 contemporary apartments opening in 2026. The three properties will bring over 700 rooms to this emerging market.

Hilton signed an agreement to open Hilton Cotonou in Benin marking the company’s official entry into the Beninese market. Scheduled to open in 2028, the 233 room hotel will be strategically located on Boulevard de la Marina next to the Congress Palace, key government offices and several international embassies. The hotel aims to boost Benin’s capacity to host international conferences and events.

In Ethiopia, Hilton announced agreements to open DoubleTree by Hilton Adama and DoubleTree by Hilton Dire Dawa in partnership with Brighton Hotels and Business Plc. Opening in 2028, these hotels mark the first internationally branded properties in both cities and reaffirm Hilton’s commitment to expanding its Ethiopian presence with plans to reach eight trading properties across the country in coming years.

Hilton has over 65 years of hospitality legacy across Africa and currently operates hotels in South Africa, Egypt, Morocco, Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria and several other countries. The company maintains a portfolio of 25 world class brands comprising 9,000 properties with over 1.3 million rooms across 141 countries and territories globally. Through the Hilton Honors loyalty program, more than 235 million members can earn points for hotel stays and experiences.