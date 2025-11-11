Highlife Musician Reveals He Fathers 18 Children With Nine Women

Ghanaian highlife artist Kaakyire Kwame Appiah has publicly confirmed he is the father of 18 children with nine different women and intends to have more.

The musician made the disclosure during an interview with Accra-based OKAY FM, stating that his ultimate goal is to father 25 children. His youngest child is currently four months old, but Appiah says he is already planning what he describes as a retirement baby to conclude his reproductive journey.

Appiah expressed no hesitation in discussing his large family structure. He emphasized that he views children as divine blessings and believes people should take pride in their offspring. The artist explained that he deliberately chose to speak openly about his family size rather than waiting for the information to emerge posthumously.

“I’m not shy to talk about my children. I don’t want to die before people come to the realization that I have these number of kids,” Appiah said during the radio interview. He added that maintaining transparency about his family life was important to him personally.

The highlife performer also addressed concerns about sibling relationships within his extended family. According to Appiah, his children know one another and maintain positive relationships despite having different mothers. He suggested that unlike some families where half-siblings remain distant, he has actively worked to create unity among his offspring.

Appiah justified his reproductive ambitions by referencing his physical vitality and religious beliefs. “Since I am a man and still strong, if you cross you will get a child,” he stated, framing fertility as both a natural capability and a spiritual gift.

The musician’s candid remarks have sparked conversations about family planning, paternal responsibility, and cultural attitudes toward large families in Ghana. His statements reflect perspectives on fatherhood that continue to generate diverse reactions across Ghanaian society.

Appiah maintains that achieving his goal of 25 children would bring him personal fulfillment. He described himself as a young, energetic man capable of supporting his growing family while ensuring his children develop strong bonds with one another.