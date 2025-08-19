High-Yield Central Bank Bills Drain Ghana’s Treasury Demand

Investors abandoned government securities last week as the Bank of Ghana’s 25% yield on open market bills overshadowed Treasury rates.

The central bank raised GH¢5.17 billion at nearly 25% interest, while the Treasury secured only GH¢2.73 billion of its GH¢4.24 billion target—a 36% shortfall despite maturing obligations worth GH¢3.84 billion.

The stark gap highlights competing priorities: government seeks cheaper borrowing amid easing inflation, while the central bank uses high-yield bills to absorb liquidity and stabilize the cedi. “Current Treasury rates aren’t attractive,” said Courage Boti of GCB Bank, noting funds now chase OMO bills, real estate, or discounted bonds. Banks may pivot to lending as the economy improves, he added, but warned excess cash could undermine disinflation efforts.

With GH¢6.27 billion in T-bills maturing this week, pressure mounts ahead of Thursday’s GH¢6.43 billion refinancing auction. Secondary bond trading edged up to GH¢2.05 billion, though activity clustered in shorter tenors like the 2029–2030 notes. Analysts see the yield divide persisting, forcing government to choose between higher borrowing costs or investor apathy.