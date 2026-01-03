High-Level Police Meet Manhean Over Surging Crime Wave

A high-powered delegation of top police and electricity utility officials has vowed to take urgent action to curb the rising incidents of electricity meter thefts and shop break-ins in Manhean and surrounding communities in the Ga West Municipal Assembly, Greater Accra.

The assurance was given by the Amasaman Divisional Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Peter Adjei, following media reports of increasing meter thefts and shop break-ins in Mahnean. The reports necessitated series a crucial meeting with community members at the Manhean Lorry Station on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

The delegation was led by the Greater Accra Regional Crime Officer, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Agbogah. Also present were senior police officers including the District Commander 2i/c for Amasaman, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ali Sufianu, the District Crime Officer, Joseph Benson, the Divisional Crime Officer, ASP Dapaah, and the Station Officer for Nsakina, Chief Inspector Victor Peprah.

From the Ablekuma District office of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the delegation included District Manager, Benedicta Opoku-Mensah, District Technical Advisor (DTA) Daniel Commodore, and DTA Louis K. Asilenu.

The meeting was attended by the Assembly Member for the Manhean Electoral Area, Hon. Daniel Aryee Aryeetey, members of the Manhean Council of Elders, Unit Committee members, and residents from neighbouring communities including Gyankpo, Numo Tsen, tiGO Pole, and Mallam Isaah.

After listening to accounts from victims, Chief Supt. Adjei pledged that the police would act swiftly to ensure public safety. He called on Hon. Aryeetey and the Council of Elders to establish a Neighbourhood Watch Committee, promising police support while advising that individuals of good character be selected for the role.

He stressed the importance of community cooperation, urging residents to provide ‘credible information’ on suspicious persons in their areas to the police to aid crime-fighting efforts.

A key concern raised at the meeting was the proliferation of illicit drug dens, known as “weed ghettos,” which residents identified as a major driver of crime. They expressed frustration over the quick release of suspects after police arrests, which they believe emboldens offenders.

Chief Supt. Adjei acknowledged the challenge and pledged to develop a targeted strategy to address it.

He further appealed to the community to promptly report crimes to avoid contamination of evidence and urged the Council of Elders to help resolve local chieftaincy and land disputes, which contribute to tensions.

For her part, the ECG Ablekuma District Manager, Benedicta Opoku-Mensah, advised residents against acquiring meters through illegal middlemen, or ‘goro boys’. She emphasised that the official process must begin at the ECG office.

“When you need a meter, come to the office and start the process,” she stated, explaining that contractors are only engaged after formal approval.

She identified illegal connections and power theft as causes of the frequent low voltages in the area and appealed for patience during outages.

While acknowledging occasional misconduct by some subcontractor staff members, she directed all service complaints to the official ECG office for redress.

Following the firm assurances from the police and ECG, the Assembly Member for the Manhean Electoral Area, Hon. Daniel Aryee Aryeetey, expressed his appreciation.

He thanked the senior police officers and ECG officials for the seriousness they attached to the community’s pressing issues.

In return, he assured them of his full support and cooperation to ensure the newly outlined strategies are implemented and that crime within his electoral area is significantly reduced.

The joint meeting underscored a collaborative approach to tackling insecurity and electricity fraud in Manhean, with authorities calling for an active partnership with the community.

Story By: Dennis Ato Keelson